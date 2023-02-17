Virginia bills aim to refine how colleges assess threats after U-Va. shooting

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Three months after the fatal shootings at the University of Virginia, state lawmakers took steps to strengthen protections on campuses, requiring public universities to act quickly to notify authorities if they determine that someone may pose a threat. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The bills would require public universities in Virginia to take several steps after a preliminary determination that a person poses a threat of violence to others, including getting any available criminal history and health records for the person, and notifying law-enforcement agencies in writing within 24 hours.

The legislation, which is headed to governor for final approval, comes after three U-Va. students — football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry — were killed, and two other students were injured when a gunman opened fire in November on a bus returning from a class trip.

Another U-Va. student, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 23, is facing second-degree murder and other charges in the case.

University officials had been aware of Jones: A student had reported that Jones had said he had a gun, and the school’s threat-assessment team was investigating.

Jones had not been known to make threats, and his roommate had not seen a gun. But U-Va. officials learned he had been convicted of a misdemeanor concealed-weapon violation the previous year and had failed to disclose it. Jones did not cooperate when questioned, according to school officials.

Virginia’s attorney general appointed a special counsel to probe how university officials handled the potential threat. Perry’s parents have said the deaths could have been prevented, if officials had acted more quickly to get Jones off campus.

Virginia began requiring public colleges and universities to have campus threat assessment teams after the 2007 mass killing at Virginia Tech. The aim is to evaluate whether people on campus might need help or pose a danger to others. Experts say the best teams are multidisciplinary, drawing on the expertise of law enforcement, mental health, student life and other professionals to determine how to respond.

The new legislation aims to better define how the teams work and give urgency to preliminary findings that a person may be a danger to others.

In addition to seeking available criminal or health records for anyone considered a potential threat, universities would also be tasked with notifying their campus police as well as their local city or county agencies, the agencies where the person lives and where the person is located at the moment, if that’s known. It also would require them to disclose any particular threat of violence the person has made.

The bills also would mandate training for people serving on universities’ threat-assessment teams, and require schools to notify other institutions if the person transfers.

And it calls for the secretaries of education and public safety and homeland security to convene a task force to determine best practices and make legislative recommendations by Dec. 1.

Sen. Stephen D. Newman (R-Bedford), who sponsored the Senate bill, said, “I think colleges and universities have the right heart on this. They’re trying to do the right thing. But when we look back at what happened at U-Va., clearly a number of things went wrong and this bill tries to close that gap and make sure that the communication is done with local law enforcement and with prosecutors and others and make sure also that when an individual leaves a school or goes to a different school, that information can be provided to the new school.”

When asked about the 24-hour window — health records in particular could be difficult to obtain quickly given laws protecting patient privacy — Newman indicated that they wanted to specify a deadline to give urgency to seeking those records.

“We want to do it as quickly as possible,” he said. “Without a time frame, we just don’t think there’s going to be a priority.”

Bethanie Glover, a spokeswoman for U-Va., said they don’t typically comment on pending legislation. But she noted that the university’s president James E. Ryan had addressed the issue of threats in a recent video message to the campus community.

Ryan said in that message that they had made changes to the university’s threat-assessment procedures, including adding staff members to address a rising case load. He said the university is working to address an uptick in gun violence in the region. “We’re working at the state level for legislative changes that would make Virginia colleges and universities safer, and we’re putting together a research group that will identify best practices for reducing gun violence, which we hope will become a trusted national resource for those working on a goal all should share: reducing the number of individuals whose lives are lost or forever changed because of gun violence,” Ryan said.

Michael Haggard, an attorney for the Perry family, questioned some details such as how quickly medical records could be secured.

But had the law been in place last November, he said, “I don’t think there’s any question with the time they had that they would have been able to make a difference. … When you look at the timeline, I don’t think there’s any doubt.”

He said it was good legislators had moved quickly to get more protections in place.

Macaulay Porter, a spokesman for Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), said the governor supports the bills.

Wendy Patrick, a prosecutor who has written about threat-assessment teams, said, “Knowledge is power when it comes to assessing the level of danger posed by a suspect, and … learning as much as is legally and ethical possible about a person of interest can help law enforcement, security detail, and other industry professionals formulate effective methods to manage the threat.”

