D.C. public school budget proposal criticized for cuts

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) outlined a budget proposal Wednesday that would funnel more money to the city's schoolchildren, while also drawing frustration at schools where leaders discovered their funding would be slashed. The proposal includes just over a 5 percent increase to the per-student funding formula — the primary source of funding for D.C.'s traditional public and charter schools — and $19.8 million in local recovery dollars. But initial budgets for D.C. public schools see about 20 campuses lose funding, said the system's Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee. City officials contend the funding cuts would be a violation of a council law passed last year that sought to stabilize school funding.

The school system’s plan is being criticized by education advocates and sets up a possible showdown between the mayor and the city council, which passed the legislation in December to ensure schools get at least the same amount of money in their budgets as they did the year prior. The Schools First in Budgeting Act was enacted as lawmakers criticized the school system’s old budgeting process as being opaque and saw campuses lose money every year due to factors such as fluctuating enrollment, staffing changes and inflation.

While most campuses could see increases next year — for example, Amidon-Bowen Elementary was budgeted an additional $251,500 and Benjamin Banneker High will see an extra $543,300, initial budgets show — campuses including King Elementary and Deal Middle will see cuts of nearly $200,000 and $837,700, respectively.

“What is disappointing to me as a city resident is that the mayor and DCPS is sort of touting this increase to funding to schools, but there’s many schools across the city that are seeing stable enrollment and decreased funding,” said Elizabeth Stuart, co-chair of the local school advisory team at Deal, which is expecting an enrollment change of three fewer students next school year. “This is at a time when students have increased social-emotional needs and academic needs.”

Ferebee said campuses are experiencing funding cuts because of enrollment declines or programmatic changes, coupled with the loss of one-time pandemic relief funding. But no school will receive less than 95 percent of the previous year’s budget.

Per-pupil funding will increase from about $5,900 to $6,400 per student under Bowser’s proposal, Ferebee added. The city is in its second year of using a weighted formula that distributes additional money to students defined as “at-risk” — which includes children who are homeless, in foster care or living in low-income households — English language learners and students who receive special education services.

But several of the schools that have had their budgets slashed serve large numbers of those student groups, said council Chair Phil Mendelson (D), who swiftly condemned the city’s largest school system. He accused Ferebee of “traumatizing” campuses in a statement that underscored tensions between D.C.’s lawmaking body and its largest school system. Mendelson last week criticized the chancellor after records revealed the school system had been awarding large contracts without council approval — another violation of the law.

The council chairman again took a harsh tone this week, saying the chancellor and mayor have “made it clear that they’re not going to follow the law,” he said. “If they had better funded the schools, it would make it harder to criticize them for saying they don’t like the law.” He urged the mayor to bring the budget into compliance with the law before she submits it to the council on March 22.

Ferebee, who along with Bowser was critical of the new budgeting law, said the school system “has no interest in trying to circumvent” it. But the school system was under a tight deadline to produce its initial budgets, he added. Officials were already in the midst of its budget process when the council passed the school budgeting law. The school district missed a Feb. 9 deadline to deliver budgets to individual schools, also drawing scrutiny from Mendelson.

Meanwhile, in the charter school sector, leaders are hoping the mayor will expand her budget further — by about $148 million — so that schools can provide their teachers with the same backpay that traditional public school teachers are getting in accordance with their union contract, said Ariel Johnson, executive director of the D.C. Charter School Alliance.

The Washington Teachers’ Union, which represents traditional public school teachers, recently adopted a contract that includes retroactive raises for more than 5,000 teachers. D.C. plans to fund those increases through a workforce investment fund and federal covid relief dollars.

Some education advocates have suggested charter schools, particularly the city’s larger networks, dip into their reserve accounts to fund teacher raises. But Johnson said, in many cases, having those reserve dollars is required by authorizers to operate charter schools or by banks if schools need loans to pay for their facilities.

And not every charter school has additional resources at its disposal. “D.C. is unique because we have a lot of single-site schools,” Johnson said. “A lot of these smaller [local education agencies] are not flush with cash.”

City officials said they will identify funding to support raises across both sectors, but Johnson said she is “not confident” the city will provide the money it needs to match the pay raises traditional public school teachers will get. “I do know people are trying really hard.”

