At Georgetown, a push for stronger university response to hate

Some Georgetown students are calling for the school to improve how it responds to alleged hate crimes or bias incidents, saying the current process is perceived as unlikely to produce results. The frustration has been on display in recent months as the university disclosed incidents, including one from last spring in which a student says another student yelled a racial slur at her. Georgetown has said it was unable to definitively determine who made the remark, but some students have questioned the investigation.

The university has committed to making changes, including reviewing how it handled the spring incident. But some students say more could be done.

“Students are not really feeling safe or protected on campus,” said Camber Vincent, a junior who is president of the Georgetown University Student Association, and those concerns span many different groups at the school.

In December, after heated protests led by a group calling itself Georgetown University Protects Racists (GUPR), university leaders apologized and committed to several changes that students had sought.

This week, a University of Pennsylvania administrator met with students and others on campus as part of an external review intended to look more broadly at how the university handles hate crimes and bias incidents.

There’s widespread weariness with the school’s bias-reporting system, Vincent said.

Sanchi Rohira, 20, a junior from Frederick, Md., who is a GUPR organizer, said students feel as if they don’t hear back after filing complaints, or that they get juggled among different university departments without resolution.

Student leaders also are working with administrators on other changes, including more support for students of color, with a goal of completing most of the recommendations by the end of the semester.

“There is significant progress being made,” Vincent said, with a new vice president for student affairs who joined Georgetown in January pressing ahead, in his view. “I’m hopeful that things will change for the better.”

But some students are still angry. Protesters plastered “Georgetown Protects Racists” signs around campus and held a sit-in at the administration building earlier this month. And some have vowed to keep finding new ways to fight, including protests on days when newly-admitted students visit campus, and publicizing their concerns so that prospective students are aware of them.

The protests were launched by LaHannah Giles, a Georgetown senior, who said they were sitting in April with four friends outside when a White student inside a dorm shouted at them, calling them the n-word, and saying that they “needed to die.”

Earlier this month, Giles was told by university officials that they would not expel a student in connection with the crime, because there was not enough evidence.

“I just overall feel a lot of sadness,” Giles said.

Giles said they reported the April incident to police, and university officials said they condemned the incident in an email to residents of the dorm, and in a campus-wide newsletter.

But Giles was frustrated with the response. The report was initially classified as a bias-related incident, not a hate crime, which meant it was not initially listed in a crime log. Surveillance video of people entering and exiting the dorm was lost by campus police, they said.

A university spokeswoman said an unexpected server failure had caused the problem with the footage but that still photos from the video had been preserved. However, she noted the crime had occurred on the other side of the building and could not have been recorded by the camera.

Giles said their frustration over the probe grew in late November after the university alerted the campus to other incidents, including the discovery of an antisemitic symbol near the campus. They launched a protest.

Hundreds of students joined in, marching through campus one day, and rallying with multiple multicultural groups on another. School officials began meeting with protesters the first day of their sit-in at the university president’s office in early December, several students said, and listened to their concerns.

“The university has historically failed Black students,” said Olivia Henry, a junior at Georgetown who helped lead the GUPR protests. As the students met with administrators that week, “more and more stories would pop out,” of bias and hate on campus.

On Dec. 8, university leaders sent a message to campus with an apology. Days earlier, the April incident reported by Giles was reclassified as a hate crime.

“The advocacy of these students has illuminated the ways in which we have not lived up to our shared commitment to ensure that all of our students — and particularly students of color — feel supported by the university,” Rosemary E. Kilkenny, chief diversity officer, Jeanne Lord, then-interim vice president for student affairs, and Jay Gruber, chief of police, wrote. “We acknowledge the pain this has caused students and members of our community and the seriousness of the concerns that have been expressed, and we apologize.”

They wrote about ways they would improve their responses to such incidents. They committed to “exploring the best possible solutions” for issues such as more communal meeting space on campus for Black students.

In December, Giles said they were pleased with the response, but that they were still waiting to learn if the student whom they believe yelled the slurs would be expelled.

“That was our biggest-ticket demand: Consequences for the student who committed the hate crime,” Rohira said. “To know that someone can commit a hate crime to a racial minority and get away with it and walk free is very damaging to the feelings of safety and community to students of color, myself included.”

Meghan Dubyak, a spokeswoman for the university, said the investigation had included evidence from card swipes, photos, documents, and many interviews, with new witnesses identified in December, January and February. Ultimately, she said, the school had not found a preponderance of evidence to substantiate that any of the potential suspects were responsible.

Any individual found responsible for racial harassment is subject to the greatest penalties under the student code of conduct, Dubyak said. “We are committed to fair and equitable conduct processes, and at the same time continue to strongly condemn this incident and strengthen resources for responding to acts of bias in our community. We are committed to sustained dialogue with our students and to making progress on commitments during the spring 2023 semester.”

Earlier this month, the university’s vice president for student affairs charged three working groups, including administrators and students chosen by student government leaders, to work on those commitments.

Vincent said one group will tackle finding communal space for underserved communities. Another will examine funding and support for an alliance of students of color. A third group will create a staffing model to guide students through the process of bias reporting and ensure clear communication of institutional response. After the external review, the group will do further work, including recommending training for staff.

There’s a lot of energy, he said, to make the changes.

Other students were less optimistic.

Georgetown University College Democrats said in a written statement Sunday that they have found the university’s response to Giles’s case “extremely disappointing and disgusting. Since the initial reporting of the hate crime, the administration’s and investigators’ responses have been slow, insufficient, and dismissive.”

“I just feel really exhausted and emotionally overwhelmed,” Giles said. “ … Each time I get my hopes up about the university giving me justice, I just ultimately end up being disappointed.”

