Montgomery County schools toughen penalties after more antisemitic incidents

Students who commit hateful acts now will have them documented in their file, Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight announced Wednesday, and their parents will be brought in for follow-up conversations. Community towns halls will also be conducted if the incidents persist.

“When we have a problem that continues to happen, that means we have to go outward and bring others in,” she said.

Since Friday, there have been nine antisemitic incidents reported among four of the county’s schools. McKnight did not name specific schools, but she said that in some incidents, students drew images of swastikas, and that other incidents have stemmed from ongoing disputes between students.

Earlier this year, several schools reported finding swastikas drawn on desks, and it was reported that two members of the Walt Whitman High School debate team allegedly made comments about burning Jewish people — including fellow debate team members — at the stake.

The county, which is Maryland’s most populous, has also reported a rise in incidents that target a specific race, religion or other identity — which has prompted Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass (D) to pitch a new anti-hate task force to target the issue.

The school system is partnering with the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington to improve its teaching about antisemitism and its impact throughout history. Those more robust lessons will begin next school year and include training for teachers. McKnight has also committed to a town hall in partnership with JCRC to discuss the antisemitic incidents that have happened on school grounds.

Guila Franklin Siegel, JCRC’s associate director, said the organization has heard from Jewish students and parents in recent weeks that they have lost confidence in the school system’s handling of the antisemitic incidents. She said she hoped McKnight’s announcement would “send a signal” to the Jewish community and other marginalized communities about the trust they should have in the system.

Requiring parents to come in and help resolve the issue when their children are found to be responsible for hate incidents and including the incidents on a student’s permanent record could be a helpful deterrent, Franklin Siegel said. “There needs to be stronger penalties to try to break this cycle that we’re seeing of incidents.”

Still, there is more work to be done, she said.

The JCRC is concerned about how the school system has used restorative justice practices — a method emphasizing conflict resolution instead of traditional disciplinary methods — at some of its schools where the antisemitic incidents have occurred.

The students who have committed the actions are supposed to meet with victims and voluntarily apologize, but the school system hasn’t always followed those guidelines, Franklin Siegel said.

At Walt Whitman High, where two members of the debate team allegedly joked about using challah to lure Jewish people to the secluded Andaman Islands and burning them at the stake, for example, the process was mandated for all students involved, and the two students who allegedly made the comments didn’t appropriately apologize and acknowledge their actions, she said. JCRC requested that the school halt the process because it was further hurting the students, Franklin Siegel said.

Adam Zimmerman, who teaches seventh-graders about the Holocaust at Temple Beth Ami in Rockville, Md., and has two children in the school system, said that he was heartened by the curriculum revisions, but that there also needs to be better data collection, since many antisemitic incidents go unreported. He advocated for a measure that would be similar to the school system’s anti-racism audit conducted last year, so students and staff can report what they have seen and how they have been affected without fear of retaliation.

Zimmerman, 40, said the nine reported incidents in the past three school days signal that “we are a long way from getting a handle on this problem.”

