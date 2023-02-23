Judge denies request to move trial of Loudoun schools spokesman

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Loudoun County judge denied a motion Thursday to move the felony perjury trial of a Loudoun schools spokesman to a neighboring jurisdiction, according to court records. Wayde Byard, who is on leave from his position, has been accused of lying to a special grand jury about when he learned of the first of two 2021 sexual assaults by a high school student, which generated a firestorm of controversy and grabbed national attention.

The special grand jury investigated how Loudoun school officials handled the pair of assaults at the prompting of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R). In addition to the charge against Byard, the special grand jury indicted former Loudoun County schools superintendent Scott Ziegler on counts of false publication and, in a separate and unrelated case, using his position to retaliate against an employee and improperly firing the same employee. The special grand jury found school officials badly mishandled the assault cases in a report.

Both Byard and Ziegler say they are innocent of the charges.

Jennifer Leffler, an attorney for Byard, argued in a motion for a change of venue because Byard could not get a fair trial in Loudoun County since the governor has described residents of the county as victims in the case. By law, victims cannot serve on juries in cases affecting them.

The Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’s office, which is prosecuting the case, argued in a response that Byard could get a fair trial in Loudoun.

Byard is scheduled to stand trial in June. Ziegler is facing two separate trials slated for May and July. Attorneys for Byard and the attorney general’s office declined to comment.

