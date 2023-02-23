In texts, Youngkin appointee plots ‘battle royale for the soul of UVA’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) named him last summer to the University of Virginia's governing board, Bert Ellis had a platform to influence the school's administration. He spotted a potential target, a vice provost named Louis P. Nelson, tasked with community engagement, public service and academic outreach programs.

Nelson, who reports to U-Va's chief academic officer, Provost Ian Baucom, is also a professor of architectural history and an award-winning scholar and teacher. He has researched buildings and landscapes that shaped slavery in West Africa and the Americas, including at the prestigious public university that Thomas Jefferson founded in Charlottesville.

Ellis was unimpressed.

“Check out this numnut who works for Baucom and has nothing to do but highlight slavery at UVA,” Ellis wrote on July 22 in text messages to two other new board members, Stephen P. Long and Amanda Pillion. “This bloated bureaucracy has got to be slashed.”

That and other text messages from Ellis were obtained last week through Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act by Richmond-based author Jeff Thomas, who provided them to The Washington Post. They provide an unfiltered window into the conversations of a controversial board newcomer who has voiced skepticism of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, been protective of the legacy of Jefferson and advocated for a new course for the flagship university.

They also underscore mounting political tensions throughout public higher education as Republican governors and their appointees challenge university culture, norms and operations. Tenure protections for faculty and diversity offices are top targets of those who believe campuses are in thrall of a liberal indoctrination machine. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently appointed a slate of trustees that is engineering a major overhaul of the public New College of Florida.

The Virginia legislature voted this month to confirm Ellis, Pillion, Long and another Youngkin appointee, Douglas D. Wetmore, to four-year terms on the U-Va. Board of Visitors. For now, appointees from Youngkin’s Democratic predecessors continue to hold a majority of the 19 board seats. That will change as members rotate off and Youngkin fills openings.

Ellis did not respond to email, phone and text messages Tuesday and Wednesday seeking comment on the 27-page cache of texts from his phone that Thomas obtained through a FOIA petition. Pillion and Long also did not respond to emails seeking comment. Pillion, mayor of Abingdon, Va., is the wife of state Sen. Todd E. Pillion (R-Washington), who supported confirmation of the new members. Long, an associate clinical professor of anesthesiology at Virginia Commonwealth University, is from Richmond.

Thomas, 38, author of the 2019 book “The Virginia Way: Democracy and Power after 2016,” has previously submitted FOIA requests to U-Va. on topics including university admissions. He has specialized in analyzing the state’s political culture and is an advocate for institutional transparency. He asked for the Ellis texts in August, but U-Va. refused to release them. Then he sued. A Richmond judge this month ordered the university to send him redacted documents.

In a statement to The Washington Post, the university said: “These text messages demonstrate a disappointing disregard for the hard work of UVA faculty and staff, as well as the University’s core values of civil discourse and honor. It is important to note that the messages were sent before these members attended their first Board meeting, and that they have since had many opportunities to witness firsthand the many ways this institution, and its employees, contribute to the Commonwealth of Virginia, our nation, and our world.” Nelson declined to comment.

Youngkin’s office also declined to comment.

Thomas faulted U-Va., Youngkin and Ellis. “The University squandered taxpayer money in court for six months and illegally withheld these documents from the public because they demonstrate Governor Youngkin’s Board appointees are ignorant reactionaries consumed by hatred and neo-Confederate fantasies,” he said in an email to The Post.

U. Bertram Ellis Jr., who goes by Bert, earned two U-Va. degrees in the 1970s: a bachelor’s in economics and a master’s in business administration. His board biography describes Ellis as a serial entrepreneur and investor who runs a business based in Atlanta. Legislative records say Ellis resides in Hilton Head, S.C. He also co-founded and leads a group of U-Va. alumni and others known as the Jefferson Council, which advocates for, among other things, “the intellectual diversity one would expect from Mr. Jefferson’s university.” The council is part of a wider movement of alumni groups that have arisen to protest forces they believe are quashing free speech on college campuses.

In 2020, Ellis disclosed that he had knocked on the door of a U-Va. student who lived in a prominent room alongside the historic Lawn at the core of the campus. On the door was a sign linking the university to “genocide slavery” and directing a four-letter curse word at U-Va. Ellis wrote that he had brought with him “a small razor blade” to remove the obscene phrase from the sign but was prevented from doing so by university representatives who cited the student’s First Amendment rights.

Like many universities, U-Va. in recent years has confronted its role in slavery and the Jim Crow era. In 2007, the Board of Visitors issued a statement of regret for the university’s use of enslaved people from its founding in 1819 through the end of the Civil War in 1865. Scholars in 2018 issued an in-depth report concluding that “slavery, in every way imaginable, was central” to the founding and early operations of the university. In 2021, the university dedicated a Memorial to Enslaved Laborers in a prominent location on what U-Va. calls the Grounds.

Soon after his term began on July 1, Ellis was reaching out via text to other board members and U-Va. officials. In some messages, he expressed disdain for the administration of university President James Ryan and the leader of the board, Whittington W. Clement, who holds the title of rector and was named to the governing body in 2015 by then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D).

“Did you read Whitt’s letter to the Visitors Emeriti?” Ellis wrote Pillion and Long on July 20. “Such a damn whitewash. Not even a mention of the demise of the Honor System.... on his watch I might add. No mention of the crap from the University Guides. Everything is hunky dorey which is how he and the rest of the schmucks in Ryan’s office view things. This we got to change.”

“Agreed,” Pillion replied. “It’s all happy happy.”

Ellis told her: “I want to send out a retort to the Rectors report but that is probably a little too brash right now ... even for me. Maybe next year.”

Clement declined to comment.

Exactly what Ellis had in mind about the university guides and honor system is unclear. But comments he made before joining the board offer a clue. In 2021 Ellis criticized how guides were portraying Jefferson to campus visitors. They seemed intent “on ‘contextualizing’ Mr. Jefferson as a slave holder and rapist,” Ellis wrote at the time — a portrayal that he said completely undermined “his part of the Founding of America and our University.” Ellis had also been critical of a measure students approved in 2022 to reduce the penalty for a violation of the honor system from expulsion to a two-semester leave of absence.

Several weeks after they both joined the board, Long sent Ellis links to an opinion piece in the New York Post criticizing student efforts to “erase” Jefferson from the U-Va. campus and a Cavalier Daily article about the removal of an inscription to a Confederate soldier from a campus memorial known as the Whispering Wall.

“These numnuts at the CD and Student Council will not stop until the Administration removes everything on the Grounds,” Ellis replied on Sept. 1, referring to the student newspaper by initials. “At some point they will b---- that all the red brick that Mr. Jefferson used is racist and needs to be replaced. I am not sure if ignoring them or confronting them is the right strategy but they are definitely gearing up for a fight.”

Long replied: “We get a majority soon....policies can be reversed.” Long appeared to be referring to Youngkin’s power to reshape the board through appointments. The Cavalier Daily’s editorial board opposed the Ellis appointment.

On Aug. 5, Ellis replied to a woman who congratulated him on his appointment.

“Many thanks,” he wrote. “This is going to be a battle royale for the soul of UVA and a microcosm of what must happen across America to save the soul of our country.” He urged her to join The Jefferson Council. “We need to build this into a big Army to fight agst the UVA Adm and unfortunately to also fight agst the UVA Alumni Asso which has become a total mktg arm of the Presidents office.”

Some texts illuminate an evolving insurgency within the board. “We have to raise hell with the BOV about this whole ‘Get Jefferson’ movement by the CD and the super liberal faculty...” Ellis wrote to fellow board newcomer Wetmore.

“Agree,” Wetmore replied. Wetmore did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Other texts show courteous exchanges with colleagues appointed by previous governors. On Aug. 5, board member Robert M. Blue, who is president and chief executive of Dominion Energy, apologized for failing to return a call from Ellis.

“Thx,” Ellis replied. “Will give you a call tomorrow. Planning on attending your committee meeting on Tuesday. Bert.”

In another exchange, a senior U-Va. official admonished Ellis to respect university staff.

“Whitt thinks your financial dept cannot walk and chew gum at the same time,” Ellis wrote on Aug. 12 to Jennifer “J.J.” Wagner Davis, the executive vice president and chief operating officer. “I bet you can pull these administrative expense numbers fairly easily. Look forward to talking about it.”

“First, we need to talk,” Davis replied. She said the university was juggling “loads” of requests. “I am deep[ly] respectful you are on the [Board of Visitors] and fun to be around, but please don’t disparage good people.”

“Not disparaging anyone...” Ellis wrote.

“Walk and chew gum is not nice,” Davis replied.

Laura Vozzella contributed to this report.

