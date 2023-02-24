Marymount U. trustees vote to cut English and several other majors

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marymount University trustees voted unanimously Friday to phase out majors in English, history and several other fields that the Catholic school in Northern Virginia says have drawn low student interest. The 21-0 vote, according to a university spokesman, represents a watershed moment for a regional university of about 3,700 students that is seeking to grow enrollment and revenue. It also shows the continuing vulnerability of humanities in higher education at a time when pressure is high to deliver degrees that many students and families perceive as more valuable in the job market.

The plan trustees approved drew fierce opposition from many professors and others in the university community who say the cuts will save little money and will diminish the academic vitality of the school and the campus experience.

“The impacted majors are rarely selected by Marymount students and, in fact, have only graduated a handful of students in the past decade,” the university said in a statement. “This decision reflects not only our students’ needs, but our responsibility to prepare them for the fulfilling, in-demand careers of the future.”

The majors to be eliminated are art; English; history; mathematics; philosophy; secondary education; sociology; and theology and religious studies. A Bachelor of Arts program in economics will be eliminated, but the Bachelor of Science in that field will remain. The university is also cutting a master’s program in English and the humanities.

Students already in those programs will be able to complete their degrees, the university said. Officials also say courses in those fields will continue to be offered. “Marymount will always be dedicated to the education of the whole person,” the university said.

About 500 of the university’s enrolled students are based in high schools and take Marymount classes through a dual-enrollment program. Those students do not bring in as much revenue as full-time undergraduates. The university has said it wants to grow to 10,000 students — a goal that looks distant for now.

The university’s promotional materials boast that Marymount is on the U.S. News & World Report list of national universities for the first time. It ranks 299th on that list this year, in an 18-way tie with schools including the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Old Dominion University and North Carolina A&T State University.

