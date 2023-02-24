Spotsylvania school board member charged with forgery, tampering with records

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Spotsylvania County's former school board chairman was indicted this week on charges of forgery and tampering with public records, according to Virginia state police. Kirk Twigg, 65, who was first elected to the board in 2015, turned himself in Thursday, state police spokesman Brent Coffey said in an email. Available court records offered few details of the circumstances that led to the charges, but Coffey said state police launched an investigation on Oct. 13, with approval of the Virginia attorney general's office, into allegations that Twigg tampered with a county contract.

The one felony count of forgery and one misdemeanor count of tampering with public records were handed up by a Spotsylvania County grand jury.

Twigg’s arrest is the latest development for the school board that has garnered national attention and criticism for its actions over the past two years. In 2021, the board voted to remove sexually explicit books in school libraries, and two members — one of whom was Twigg — suggested burning the removed books. The board has since rescinded that decision.

The polarized board has repeatedly been criticized for its decision last year to select a new superintendent who had no previous education experience.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools confirmed that Twigg is still a board member representing the Livingston District and previously served as chair but declined to further comment on the situation. Twigg did not respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

“We are aware of an investigation that is underway regarding a Spotsylvania County School Board member,” spokesperson Tara Mergener said in an email. “The Division will fully cooperate with investigators.”

School officials did not provide details about what led to the charges, but school board member Dawn Shelley said in an interview that the charges are probably related to Twigg allegedly approving a salary increase for former interim superintendent Kelly Guempel’s contract in the summer without discussing it with the rest of the board. The indictment says Twigg “on or about June 21, 2022, did without proper authority, destroy, tamper with, deface or otherwise damage” county records or documents. The school board met the same day to approve Guempel’s contract.

The issue was raised in a September school board meeting when Shelley publicly said she had gone to the state police with the allegations.

“Mr. Twigg forged a contract‚” Shelley said at the Sept. 12 meeting. “If people up here are defending him, then they’re just as guilty as he is.”

Shelley and school board member Nicole Cole said in interviews with The Washington Post they were interviewed by state police as part of an investigation regarding the contract. Cole has filed a lawsuit against the Virginia Board of Education regarding the current superintendent’s selection.

“I think it’s taken too long,” Shelley said of Twigg’s indictment in an interview Thursday. “People have got to remember there is a law for reasons.”

Coffey said Twigg was released on personal recognizance Thursday and the investigation was ongoing.

