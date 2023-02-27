Higher Education

What to know as student loan forgiveness plan goes to Supreme Court

By
February 27, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EST
President Biden, joined by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, speaks on Aug. 22 at The White House about the administration’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 of individual federal student loan debt for millions of borrowers. The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear oral arguments in two lawsuits challenging the debt plan. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

The nation’s highest court is to hear two cases Tuesday challenging the legality of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, four months after an appellate court halted the relief program.

If the Biden administration is successful, more than 40 million people could have up to $20,000 of their individual federal student loan debt canceled. Before the courts hit the brakes on the program, more than half of eligible borrowers applied, with the Education Department approving 16 million applications.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

But several lawsuits have sought to test whether the president has the authority to forgive the debt. If the challenges prevail, supporters of debt relief worry about what could happen to borrowers when loan repayments resume.

There are many moving parts to the lawsuits. Here’s a refresher.

Debt relief plan faces a Supreme Court skeptical of Biden administration’s bold claims of power

Student loan forgiveness

The latest: The Supreme Court will review the legality of President Biden’s debt relief plan, after another appeals court rejected a bid to revive it. To date, Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is on ice after a Texas judge blocked the student debt relief plan.

Calculate your eligibility: We tackled everything you need to know about the debt relief plan. Use this calculator to see how much of your student loan debt can be forgiven. Here’s what to expect in the student loan forgiveness application.

The opponents: What is happening to student loan forgiveness? A federal appeals court temporarily halted the student debt relief program. Six Republican-led states are also suing to overturn President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. An Indiana lawsuit was the first significant legal action seeking to invalidate Biden’s policy.

Loading...
Loading...