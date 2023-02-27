What to know as student loan forgiveness plan goes to Supreme Court

The nation’s highest court is to hear two cases Tuesday challenging the legality of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, four months after an appellate court halted the relief program.
But several lawsuits have sought to test whether the president has the authority to forgive the debt. If the challenges prevail, supporters of debt relief worry about what could happen to borrowers when loan repayments resume.
There are many moving parts to the lawsuits. Here’s a refresher.
The latest: The Supreme Court will review the legality of President Biden’s debt relief plan, after another appeals court rejected a bid to revive it. To date, Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is on ice after a Texas judge blocked the student debt relief plan.
The opponents: What is happening to student loan forgiveness? A federal appeals court temporarily halted the student debt relief program. Six Republican-led states are also suing to overturn President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. An Indiana lawsuit was the first significant legal action seeking to invalidate Biden’s policy.