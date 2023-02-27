What to know as student loan forgiveness plan goes to Supreme Court

The nation’s highest court is to hear two cases Tuesday challenging the legality of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan , four months after an appellate court halted the relief program.

If the Biden administration is successful, more than 40 million people could have up to $20,000 of their individual federal student loan debt canceled. Before the courts hit the brakes on the program, more than half of eligible borrowers applied, with the Education Department approving 16 million applications.