Live updates Supreme Court to hear arguments on student loan forgiveness

A sign reading ‘Cancel Student Debt’ outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post)
The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear oral arguments in a pair of challenges to President Biden’s far-reaching initiative that would forgive nearly half a trillion dollars in student loan debt.

The proposal has exposed yet another fault line in American society, between those who believe the White House has the legal authority to cancel loan debt and faces a moral imperative to do so and those who consider it a grave and unaffordable overextension of executive authority.

Here's what to know:

More than 40 million Americans could be affected by the initiative, which would eliminate up to $10,000 of student debt for borrowers earning up to $125,000 annually, or up to $250,000 for married couples.
Student debt is most prevalent among Americans aged 25 to 34. Sixty-seven percent of student loan borrowers are under 40, according to the New York Federal Reserve, but only 57 percent of balances are owed by those under 40.
Before the Supreme Court can weigh the merits of the challenges to Biden’s student-debt-forgiveness plan, the justices must decide whether the Republican-led states that oppose it, or the two individuals who have mounted a separate lawsuit, actually have standing to challenge the initiative.

Student loan forgiveness

The latest: The Supreme Court will review the legality of President Biden’s debt relief plan, after another appeals court rejected a bid to revive it. To date, Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is on ice after a Texas judge blocked the student debt relief plan.

Calculate your eligibility: We tackled everything you need to know about the debt relief plan. Use this calculator to see how much of your student loan debt can be forgiven. Here’s what to expect in the student loan forgiveness application.

The opponents: What is happening to student loan forgiveness? A federal appeals court temporarily halted the student debt relief program. Six Republican-led states are also suing to overturn President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. An Indiana lawsuit was the first significant legal action seeking to invalidate Biden’s policy.

