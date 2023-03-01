Virginia education superintendent Jillian Balow resigns

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jillian Balow has resigned her position as Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction without providing a reason. In a brief resignation letter submitted to Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R ) on Wednesday, Balow wrote that she was “grateful and humbled” to have held the position. She has served as Virginia’s top education official since Jan. 15, 2022, when Youngkin appointed her to the job.

Her tenure was marked by controversy, especially regarding the ongoing revision of the state’s curriculum standards for history and social studies. Youngkin appointees to the state Board of Education took the unusual step of delaying that process, mandated by law, rejecting an initial proposed version of the standards that placed greater emphasis on Black and Native American lives and perspectives.

Balow wrote in her letter to Youngkin that “I am particularly proud of the fact that we advanced your agenda for education” and that “I continue to strongly support you and your vision for education in Virginia.”

Balow wrote that she will continue to advise Youngkin’s administration as a consultant.

Hannah Natanson contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article