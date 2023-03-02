Columbia, William & Mary extend test-optional college admissions

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, many prominent colleges and universities suspended requirements for SAT or ACT scores. But they hedged what appeared to be a radical shift, emphasizing that the test-optional admission rules were only temporary in light of the public health emergency. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Now, a growing number of selective and ultra-selective schools are extending those measures for multiple years or even indefinitely.

Columbia University, in New York, on Wednesday became the first Ivy League school to declare a full test-optional policy without any time limits. William & Mary, in Virginia, took the same step Thursday after analyzing results of a three-year trial.

“We want to empower students with more flexibility to demonstrate their talent when applying,” Tim Wolfe, the public university’s dean of admission, said in a statement. “Our admission process is comprehensive and multi-faceted. As we found through the pilot, we continue to enroll highly qualified students — with or without a standardized test score — capable of succeeding academically and in contributing to the William & Mary community.”

Advertisement

FairTest, an organization critical of the SAT and ACT, counts more than 1,700 colleges and universities that are test-optional. Crucially, though, many of those policies are temporary. More than 200 schools have suspended testing requirements only for students entering in fall 2023, according to FairTest, and have not announced a testing policy that would apply to students who are now high school juniors. Those schools, as of now, include Yale University, Dartmouth College and Brown University.

Huge numbers of college-bound students still take the ACT and SAT every year. For them, test-optional policies pose a sometimes-vexing challenge: Should they submit scores or not? Many worry it will hurt their chances, especially at upper-tier schools, if they withhold scores.

Another cadre of colleges and universities do not consider SAT or ACT scores even if applicants submit them. These test-free schools — more than 80, according to FairTest — include campuses of the University of California and California State University.

The College Board, which oversees the SAT, and the ACT both contend that scores provide useful data for admission officers when considered in proper context alongside high school courses and grades and other factors in an application.

Advertisement

“Scores from college admissions tests like the ACT remain the only measure of academic readiness that is standardized and comparable across districts and states,” Janet Godwin, chief executive of ACT, said in a statement. “Most institutions still accept ACT test scores for consideration when making admissions and course placement decisions, and many require them for scholarships.”

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Purdue University have reinstated test requirements for admission. Georgetown University and major public universities in Florida and Georgia also require the SAT or ACT.

Many schools have taken a wait-and-see approach, suspending their test-score requirements for one or two years at a time.

Columbia’s announcement appeared to set a precedent for the Ivy League. The university said, without timing caveats, that it is test-optional for applicants to its highly competitive undergraduate college and engineering school. “We have designed our application to afford the greatest possible opportunity and flexibility for students to represent themselves fully and showcase their academic talents, interests and goals,” the statement said. “Standardized testing is not a required component of our application.”

Advertisement

Columbia’s student newspaper and many admissions experts interpreted the university’s statement as endorsing a permanent test-optional policy, although the statement did not include the word “permanent.” A university official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations said Thursday the announcement was meant to provide “more transparency for applicants and clarity on our admissions policies moving forward.” The official confirmed that there are no time limits anymore on the policy.

Previously, Columbia had said it would be test-optional for students entering through fall 2024.

Among the other seven Ivy schools, Harvard has suspended admission testing requirements through fall 2026. Cornell University has said it is test-optional for several of its colleges and schools through fall 2024 — including engineering and arts and sciences — and test-free for certain other programs.

GiftOutline Gift Article