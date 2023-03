A state administrative law judge recommended Thursday that charges be dismissed against Juanita Miller, the former chair of the Prince George’s County school board, and that she be allowed to remain on the board.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Miller was charged with misconduct in office, willful neglect of duty and incompetence in May, after six current and former Prince George’s school board members filed a request to the Maryland State Board of Education to intervene and remove her from office. Miller vowed to fight those charges and retain her seat on the board.