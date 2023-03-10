Youngkin defends transgender polices, history standards in CNN town hall

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) reinforced his stance on a variety of education topics, some controversial, and dodged questions about a potential 2024 presidential run during a CNN town hall Thursday night.

Youngkin fielded questions from parents, teachers and students on topics ranging from policies affecting transgender students to banning artificial intelligence-powered ChatGPT in the classroom at the town hall, titled "The War Over Education." The governor, who appeared upbeat and jovial throughout, often danced around tougher questions and routinely retreated to his well-known stance of supporting parental involvement in schools.

“We watched Virginians come together,” Youngkin said of his campaign for governor. “And it was all around a very simple concept: parents matter. And parents deserve not only to be at the table, but they deserve to have the head seat at the table.”

The town hall, hosted by CNN’s Jake Tapper, comes amid talks of a 2024 presidential run for Youngkin, who won the 2021 gubernatorial race in part because of his early embrace of parental rights and banning critical race theory, an academic framework for examining the way policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism. Critical race theory has also become a catchall term that many GOP politicians have used to describe teaching on race and racism they find objectionable.

Though Youngkin barely registered in GOP primary polls, Tapper asked if he was considering a presidential run. Youngkin, who is term-limited under a Virginia law that prohibits governors from serving more than one consecutive term, kept the focus on his current job but didn’t explicitly rule out the possibility.

“Thank you for letting me come to work every day and go to work for 8.7 million Virginians,” Youngkin said. “That's where my focus is right now, and I believe there's an enormous amount of work yet to do in Virginia.”

In the days leading up to the town hall, the governor highlighted education wins. On Tuesday, he announced the state had approved 13 grants to develop “lab schools,” which would partner colleges and universities with K-12 schools. On Wednesday came a plan to use $30 million in federal pandemic funds for vouchers parents can use for private tutoring. But his first year in office has also seen complications, including the abrupt resignation of state superintendent of instruction Jillian Balow last week.

In an op-ed published on CNN ahead of the town hall, Youngkin touted his commitment to “giving parents the ability to provide direct input on education performance standards and proposed policies” by “restoring parents’ ability to be engaged in critical discussions on their child’s gender identification,” referring to model policies the governor issued in the fall. The policies would require transgender students to use school facilities and programs matching the sex they were assigned at birth and make it harder for students to change their name or pronoun at school.

“The heart of our policy is that parents should know what’s going on in their children’s lives and have a role. And when they do, then, in fact, they can tackle these difficult decisions together as a family,” Youngkin said of his model policies at the town hall.

The policies, which were initially supposed to be adopted by school divisions in October, are still under review as education department officials review the more than 70,000 public comments about the policies that also prompted backlash from students and praise from supporters of Youngkin’s parental rights platform.

Niko, a 17-year-old Arlington student at the town hall, questioned Youngkin about the guidelines.

“Look at me. I am a transgender man,” he said. “Do you really think that the girls in my high school would feel comfortable sharing a restroom with me?”

Youngkin said he supported gender-neutral bathrooms to make students feel comfortable, but doubled down on his position that sports teams should only be open to athletes of the same biological sex.

“I think sports are very clear, and I don’t think it’s controversial,” Youngkin said. “I don’t think that biological boys should be playing sports with biological girls.”

Youngkin also defended his first-day executive order that forbids teaching “inherently divisive concepts, including critical race theory,” which Virginia educators have said is not taught in schools.

“CRT isn’t a class that’s taught,” he said. “It’s a philosophy that’s incorporated in the curriculum.”

Tapper pressed Youngkin on the differences between teaching critical race theory and historical injustices.

“The key point is how we teach it,” Youngkin said. “We need to teach it honestly and transparently, but we shouldn’t teach it with judgment.”

During the same line of questioning, Youngkin said he was “pleased” with the state’s history standards, which have also become controversial. Last year Youngkin appointees to the state Board of Education rejected an initial proposed version of the standards that placed greater emphasis on Black and Native American lives and perspectives.

Then, members of the state board voted against an alternate version of the proposed standards, noting that the new draft included a characterization of Indigenous people as “immigrants” and omitted references to Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth, a day that has come to symbolize the end of slavery in the United States. Critics said the proposal was politically motivated and “whitewashed” history.

Public hearings on a third version of the standards, which education department officials said includes new content to “tell a more complete story” about the past, begin next week and the state education board is expected to vote on the revised version in April.

The governor was also asked about gun violence in schools, with a question about how to keep students safe following the January shooting at Richneck Elementary, Newport News, when a 6-year-old boy allegedly shot his teacher in the classroom.

Youngkin pointed to a behavioral health crisis as the root of the problem, not gun control legislation, saying that the commonwealth already has some of the “toughest gun laws in the country.”

“What we continue to find is that those gun laws don’t keep us safe. Because it’s not laws that keep us safe. It’s the behavior of people that we need to make sure that we’re paying attention to. Parents have a responsibility to keep guns out of their young children’s hands, and they need to be held accountable for that,” he said.

In other responses, the governor suggested that more schools take steps to ban the use of ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot tool that New York City schools banned earlier this year. He said he would have signed legislation requiring the state education department to establish guidelines for removing books from school libraries if the bill had been successful during this year’s legislative session.

Youngkin also promoted his efforts in raising teacher salaries and committed to ensuring Narcan was in every Virginia school following a growing number of fentanyl overdoses.

