Amid rising school overdoses, Arlington forum focuses on drug prevention

Parents, students and school staffers filled the auditorium at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Arlington County on Monday evening to learn about student drug abuse, the growing fentanyl crisis and community-driven solutions. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “What do we need to do to take our community back?” said Judith Davis, president of Wakefield High School PTSA.

The meeting, hosted by Arlington County’s PTAs, came amid rising concerns in schools about overdoses, as deaths connected to fentanyl-tinged drugs increase throughout the country. Similar meetings are being held around the region as parents and school leaders look to invest in resources for students and find solutions to the rising problem.

Not far from Arlington on Monday night, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid and county Police Chief Kevin Davis held a community meeting on the dangers of opioids, and fentanyl in particular, at Fairfax High School.

Fentanyl, a deadly compound 50 times as powerful as heroin and 100 times as powerful as morphine, has been driving a spike in the number of youth drug overdoses in recent years. Among American children, fatal drug overdoses had been steady for about a decade, about 500 per year. Then, in just two years, they more than doubled, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fentanyl was identified in 84 percent of adolescent overdose deaths from 2019 to 2021 and is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49, according to a Washington Post analysis.

“I talk to my kid about this stuff every day. This stuff that’s happened with the schools, and the OD that happened at Wakefield, it has lit a fire in me, and I can’t stop talking about it,” one parent said at the Arlington meeting, referring to an incident this year when a student was found unconscious in a bathroom at Wakefield High School. That student was taken to a hospital and later died.

The forum in Arlington featured a panel of speakers, including psychiatrists, social workers, substance abuse treatment experts and law enforcement to discuss the warning signs of students needing help and solutions to better reach the county’s youths.

Many of the questions from those in attendance and more than 100 people watching a live stream of the event centered on the accessibility and effectiveness of Narcan, a nasal spray known generically as naloxone that blocks the effects of opioids and helps restore breathing.

“If we’re teaching our kids how to put condoms on bananas, we can teach them how to put Narcan up somebody’s nose,” said Sulman Mirza, a child psychiatrist at the Inova Kellar Center. “We should have Narcan on every corner. It should be part of first-aid kits. It should be everywhere.”

Narcan is available at all Arlington high schools, but students are not allowed to carry it because it’s technically a prescription drug, organizers said Monday. A spokesperson for Arlington County schools previously told FOX 5 they are looking into the idea of allowing students to bring Narcan to school but believe it would have to be done legislatively or through regulation from the FDA or state health department. Panelists did not discuss the idea Monday.

One parent asked what law enforcement was doing about the supply of drugs to students.

Arlington County Police Deputy Chief Wayne Vincent said the county has zero tolerance for people dealing drugs to kids and urged anyone with information about the source of drugs in the community to report it.

“We can’t do this alone, and we will never, ever arrest our way out of this epidemic,” Vincent said.

Speakers and questions from parents also focused on the worsening mental health crisis fueled by the pandemic. Rhonda Stewart Jones, a licensed clinical social worker with About Face Consulting, pointed to the importance of engaging with children and making sure they look for the deeper roots of the problem.

“We often don’t stop to take inventory of the why,” Stewart said. “What we’re looking at are the behaviors, and sometimes we just don’t have time to sit and identify, ‘why is this child behaving in this way?’”

Harper Woolcock, a 17-year-old senior at Washington Liberty High School, summed up the issue.

“We are not okay,” Harper said. “And that’s sort of a joke that we make at school, but it’s really not.”

