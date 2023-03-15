Texas state agency takes over Houston schools in move decried as ‘political’

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In a controversial and aggressive move, the Texas Education Agency will take over management of the Houston Independent School District, the state’s largest, following poor ratings for at least 50 schools in the system and a four-year legal battle. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Agency Commissioner Mike Morath wrote a letter to the Houston district’s board of trustees Wednesday morning announcing the takeover, which will include the appointment of a new superintendent and a board of managers to replace current trustees, according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Washington Post. The appointments will not take effect until June 1, per the letter.

“Ultimately, what caused Houston to come across this threshold was [that] they operate a number of campuses that for years have lacked the necessary structural support from the district such that they see chronic low performance,” Morath said in an interview Wednesday. “A board of managers of Houstonians is being appointed to serve students as effectively as possible and to be laser focused on meeting the needs of kids.”

Millard House II, superintendent of the Houston district, wrote in a statement to The Post that he took the job in 2021 fully understanding that a state takeover might be in the offing.

“For our students and families, it is education as usual, and the school year continues as normal,” House wrote. “As we wrap up this school year, my focus will be on working with our Board of Trustees and the TEA to ensure a smooth transition without disruption.”

The takeover comes after the school district has seen significant academic gains over the past 19 months. The move stoked a partisan divide Wednesday, garnering praise from Republicans but stirring outrage on the political left, with some Democratic politicians and a state teachers union charging the takeover is unnecessary for academic reasons and politically motivated. The Houston district has a reputation as a liberal stronghold, while Morath and the state leadership of Texas, including Gov. Greg Abbott, is Republican. Houston school officials clashed repeatedly with Abbott during the pandemic over masks and school reopening plans.

State Rep. Jarvis Johnson (D-Houston) said in an interview that the takeover represents the targeting of a deep-blue district in a deep-blue city in deep-blue Harris County in an attempt to score political points.

“This is a political move, period, to simply pander to their base [and] to say Democrats cannot handle education,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be very damaging to children, to families, to the city, to business.”

Jackie Anderson, president of the Houston Federation of Teachers, wrote in a statement that “a state takeover is the worst news that we can imagine for our students and families … this is outrageous.”

Asked about these criticisms, Morath said, “This is motivated solely to serve students. Anything else is not factually accurate.”

Meanwhile, Cindy Siegel, chair of the Harris County GOP, said in a statement that she fully backs Morath’s actions. Siegel said the district had failed repeatedly to improve the quality of education for its students. “We have to draw the line somewhere; today, the TEA drew that line,” she said.

The dispute between Houston and the state dates to 2019, when Morath first tried to force out the board overseeing the district after years of poor academic performance at Phillis Wheatley High School and allegations of misconduct by trustees. Texas law stipulates the state must take over or close a local district if the district receives a failing grade on state assessments five years in a row.

That law, passed in 2015 on a bipartisan basis according to Morath, was born of the standards movement, which pushed to hold accountable schools that failed to raise test students’ scores by imposing consequences including loss of control. Although the movement has lost steam and public support in recent years, the law remains in place in Texas

The Houston Independent School District sued the agency to stop its proposed takeover in November 2019, and the move was put on hold by the courts. But in January, the state Supreme Court cleared the way for the state to go through with its takeover. Last week, the district school board voted to drop its lawsuit entirely.

In the intervening years, as the suit progressed, the Houston school system saw improvements. Along with the naming of a new superintendent, House, much of the school board turned over — and grades on state assessments went up. In the most recent round, the district earned a “B” overall and the troubled Wheatley High School improved to a “C” grade. On the state report cards released in August, about 94 percent of Houston schools earned a passing grade.

Over the past 19 months, the number of campuses receiving “D” or “F” ratings dropped from 50 to 10, out of more than 270 schools. In his statement Wednesday, House referenced this progress, attributing it to the “hard work of our students, teachers, and staff.”

He added, “Today’s announcement does not discount the gains we have made district-wide.”

In his letter, commissioner Morath praised the district’s recent accomplishments, but said they were insufficient to forestall a takeover.

“While the current Board of Trustees has made progress, systemic problems in Houston ISD continue to impact district students,” he wrote. “Wheatley’s acceptable rating this year does not abrogate my prior legal requirement to intervene based on the seven consecutive unacceptable ratings.”

Per Morath’s letter, the district has 15 days to appeal his takeover to the State Office of Administrative Hearings. If the office accepts the petition, an administrative law judge will make a final decision on whether to uphold or strike down the takeover.

Morath said in the interview Wednesday that he is looking forward to the chance to appoint a group of Houston residents to oversee the district. He emphasized that he will not attempt to direct the district himself from Austin.

“My goal is to make sure I can choose people that have wisdom and discernment,” he said. “And they will focus first and foremost on the needs of students and not the needs of any other adult special interests.”

Asked what he meant by “adult special interests,” Morath pointed to, for example, the awarding of contracts.

