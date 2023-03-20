Over 1,000 L.A. schools to shut Tuesday due to mass school workers strike

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Los Angeles public schools will be closed Tuesday after labor discussions with school support workers reached a stalemate, failing to avert a massive strike, district superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced at a news conference late Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) — the nation’s second-largest school district — consists of more than 1,000 schools serving more than 600,000 students. The district’s teachers are not directly involved in the dispute, but United Teachers Los Angeles — which represents some 35,000 educators — has said that they will honor the strike and not cross the picket line.

“I feel compelled to be very honest with the community and at this point, remove hope in terms of possibly avoiding the strike tomorrow and formally announce that all schools across LAUSD will be closed tomorrow,” Carvalho said. During conversations, the district and workers, “were never in the same room or even in the same building,” he said.

Advertisement

Some 30,000 school workers, including cafeteria workers, custodians and bus drivers, are set to go on a three-day strike, beginning at 4:30 a.m. over what Service Employees International Union Local 99 (SEIU Local 99) describes as “unfair labor practices."

The union said school district workers earn an average of $25,000 annually, and they are asking for a 30 percent raise, the Associated Press reported.

“30,000 workers standing together can’t be intimidated, bullied, or underestimated,” said Max Arias, Executive Director of SEIU Local 99 in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article