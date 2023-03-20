Over 1,000 L.A. schools to shut Tuesday due to mass school workers strike

Los Angeles public schools will be closed Tuesday after labor discussions with school support workers reached a stalemate, failing to avert a massive strike, district superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced at a news conference late Monday.
“I feel compelled to be very honest with the community and at this point, remove hope in terms of possibly avoiding the strike tomorrow and formally announce that all schools across LAUSD will be closed tomorrow,” Carvalho said. During conversations, the district and workers, “were never in the same room or even in the same building,” he said.
Some 30,000 school workers, including cafeteria workers, custodians and bus drivers, are set to go on a three-day strike, beginning at 4:30 a.m. over what Service Employees International Union Local 99 (SEIU Local 99) describes as “unfair labor practices."
The union said school district workers earn an average of $25,000 annually, and they are asking for a 30 percent raise, the Associated Press reported.
“30,000 workers standing together can’t be intimidated, bullied, or underestimated,” said Max Arias, Executive Director of SEIU Local 99 in a statement.
