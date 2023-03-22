Youngkin appoints Tennessee school official as Virginia superintendent

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has appointed Tennessee Chief Academic Officer Lisa Coons as Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction, one of the state’s top education posts. Coons replaces former superintendent Jillian Balow, who resigned this month. Balow, who was appointed by Youngkin in January 2022, did not give a reason for her departure but said she planned to continue to advise Youngkin’s administration as a consultant.

Coons will be coming into an education department that has managed a number of controversies over Youngkin’s first year in office, including challenges to the ongoing revision of the state’s curriculum standards for history and social studies, backlash over “model policies” that would limit the rights of transgender students and a school funding error that required correction by the state legislature.

“The governor has set a bold academic agenda that puts students first and empowers families to help set priorities for their children,” Coons said in a news release Wednesday announcing her appointment. “We have an opportunity in Virginia to be the country’s best state for education, and we’ll achieve that vision through partnerships with families, educators and school division leaders.”

Coons most recently served as chief academic officer for the Tennessee Department of Education. She has also worked as an executive officer of division priority schools for Metro Nashville Public Schools and executive director of instructional leadership at the Tennessee Department of Education.

“She has demonstrated success in addressing learning loss, creating and implementing evidence-based literacy policy and practices, and building strong partnerships with teachers, communities, school and division leaders, and parents,” Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said in the news release.

Coons’ appointment is effective April 17.

