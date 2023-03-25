L.A. school district and union reach deal after strike closes classrooms

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A union representing nearly 30,000 Los Angeles school workers reached a tentative agreement with the Los Angeles Unified School District on Friday, after a three-day strike this week that kept 420,000 students in the United States’ second-largest school district out of the classroom. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The deal “addresses historical pay inequities,” “significantly” increases salaries, expands health-care benefits for part-time employees and invests in professional development for workers, LAUSD said in a statement.

Service Employees International Union Local 99 — whose members include bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers — said the agreement “addresses our key demands and sets us on a clear pathway to improving our livelihoods and securing the staffing we need to improve student services.” Members still need to vote on the agreement, the union noted.

SEIU Local 99’s requests included a 30 percent wage increase, plus an extra $2 per hour for the lowest-paid school support workers, more full-time hours and increased staffing. The union had declared negotiations at an “impasse” in December.

This week’s strike was sparked by what the union described as “unfair labor practices” by the district during contract talks, including alleged harassment and surveillance. LAUSD superintendent Alberto Carvalho said an investigation is underway and accused the union of using the claims to create “a strike opportunity.”

United Teachers Los Angeles, which represents more than 35,000 educators, encouraged members to join the strike, leaving schools with little choice but to close from Tuesday to Thursday.

UTLA responded to Friday’s news on Twitter, writing, “our solidarity makes us unstoppable.”

School workers at LAUSD are overwhelmingly women and people of color, and make an average of $25,000 year, according to union data. “This week the eyes of our entire nation were on the cooks, custodians and classroom aides who make education possible in Los Angeles,” Max Arias, executive director of SEIU Local 99, said in a statement, calling the organization “stronger than ever.”

Carvalho said in a statement that the district “wanted to honor and elevate the dignity of our workforce and correct well-known, decades-long inequities impacting the lowest-wage earners."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who helped facilitate negotiations, called for continued work to address the city’s high cost of living and to support more funding for L.A. public schools, which she called “the most powerful determinant of our city’s future.”

Laura Meckler contributed to this report.

