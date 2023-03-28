Frederick Co. middle school student threatened 10 classmates, police said

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An Urbana Middle School student allegedly made a PowerPoint presentation that included threats of violence directed at 10 classmates, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office Monday. A different student at the middle school in Ijamsville told school administrators about the PowerPoint, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said. School administrators told school resource officers, who started an investigation and identified a male student as a suspect.

Authorities are investigating why those 10 students were targeted, Wivell said. The male student will face charges that include “threats of mass violence and other charges are pending as an investigation continues,” according to the news release. The case will be referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

Frederick County Public Schools could separately discipline the student. Eric Louérs-Phillips, a spokesman for the district, said the student who made the threats was not at the school Tuesday, and both a school system and sheriff’s office investigation were ongoing. “Once the investigations are closed, as a school system we will not share the details of any disciplinary measures that may be administered to the student,” Louérs-Phillips said in an email.

Louérs-Phillips declined to provide the age or grade level of the student, because the student is a minor and it would be “identifying information,” he said.

School resource officers notified the 10 families whose children were targeted and informed them there was no threat. Additional school resource officers and mental health professionals were at the school Tuesday.

In a letter to families, Urbana Principal Drew Kibler commended the student who reported to administrators.

“Their good judgment and responsible actions demonstrate a commitment to support their peers, their teachers and our school,” Kibler wrote. “I am grateful for their strong character in difficult circumstances.”

Wivell added that the report came at the same time as a shooting at a private school in Nashville that killed three children and three adults.

“The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office takes every one of these threats seriously,” Wivell said. “But given what happened yesterday, it just intensified how fast we were able to respond and be there and quickly figure out who this juvenile was.”

