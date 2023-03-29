Outside review finds no intent in Fairfax Schools National Merit delays

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An investigation into why some Fairfax County Public Schools were late to notify students they had received National Merit commendations found the delays were not intentional, the school system’s superintendent reported Wednesday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The findings of the third-party probe were released during a community meeting in Falls Church and come as the state’s attorney general continues to investigate the delays.

Fairfax school officials commissioned the outside review after some high schools were months late in telling students they had been named “commended students” by the National Merit Scholarship Corp., which recognizes the highest scorers on a national standardized test.

The delays led to outrage from some parents and statewide attention after Attorney General Jason S. Miyares, at the direction of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), began an investigation. Miyares was specifically probing whether students’ race, color or national origin “was a motivating factor” in withholding notification and claims that the delays were driven by concerns about hurting the feelings of students who didn’t receive recognition.

A summary of findings shared Wednesday said that the investigation found no evidence that the school division intentionally withheld the award notifications. In addition, it did not find any evidence that the delays were driven by racial bias. It did find that the lack of a uniform policy for providing notices to students contributed to the delays.

“FCPS maintains a national reputation for excellence and we want to continue to reflect and honor the hard work of our students and the staff and families who support them,” Superintendent Michelle Reid wrote in a letter to parents announcing the findings. “Amazing things continue to happen every day across FCPS, and achievement looks different for each and every student.”

Reid also announced a new division-wide process for high schools to ensure students are notified of all National Merit Scholarship honors in the future.

Miyares’s spokesperson Victoria LaCivita said in a statement that the attorney general’s investigation would continue, but it was “encouraging that FCPS is working to be more transparent about the inconsistencies surrounding their National Merit award decisions and process.”

The delays, which were first reported in December, had divided Fairfax parents, with some agreeing with Youngkin that the delays were driven by an equity agenda in the school system. Reid denied those allegations but pledged to improve the notification system. College admissions experts said the commendation delay would likely have no effect on the admissions or financial aid prospects of any high school student.

Still, some parents said the investigation’s findings downplayed the impact the delays had on students.

Maria Bulycheva, a parent of a senior at Marshall High School, said her son wasn’t notified about his award by the school until early January. By then he had already been rejected by some colleges.

She’s not sure if the award would have impacted his admission status, but it could have impacted his confidence while applying for colleges.

“My son’s self assessment and drive to apply to schools would be impacted,” Bulycheva said. “It would have boosted his confidence to apply to more schools.”

Students are typically notified of their commended-student status in September so they can mark the distinction on college applications, according to the scholarship organization.

Several other Northern Virginia high schools, including in Loudoun and Prince William counties, also reported delays in notifying students of the commendation.

Renee Rodriguez, a parent of a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, the school where the problems first surfaced, said she was pleased to see a third-party investigation.

She said even after her son received his commendation notification, he didn’t put it on his college applications.

“My son’s friend group, they did not feel like this was something that impacted them whatsoever. Would they like to see it different going forward so that they got notified and have a choice in it? They would,” Rodriguez said. “That is what I think Dr. Reid and the investigation will do going forward. There’s going to be a unified policy system because there was a problem. They acknowledged the problem. We came up with a solution to the problem.”

Each year, about 1.5 million students compete in the National Merit Scholarship Program, according to its website. Students enter by taking the PSAT/NMSQT, a nationwide standardized test, usually during their junior year.

This year, 50,000 of the highest scorers qualified for recognition. The top scorers are named finalists or semifinalists, meaning they can compete for a Merit Scholarship award. About 34,000 of them qualify as commended students, who cannot compete for Merit Scholarships but are eligible for other awards.

