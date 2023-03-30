Spotsylvania to remove 14 books from school libraries for explicit content

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Days after a Virginia school district superintendent proposed closing school libraries to address budgetary concerns, he has also ordered the removal of 14 books from school libraries, including two by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Spotsylvania County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Taylor said in a memo to the school division’s director and assistant director of teaching and learning that the 14 titles would need to be removed from school libraries and delivered to his office by Friday at 4 p.m.

The books, which are being removed for containing “sexually explicit material,” include: “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson; “Like a Love Story” by Abdi Nazemian; “Dime” and “America” by E.R. Frank; “Sold” by Patricia McCormick; “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Perez; “Beloved” and “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison; “Looking for Alaska” by John Green; “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky; “Water for Elephants” by Sara Gruen; “Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe” by Preston Norton; “More Happy Than Not” by Adam Silvera; and “Nineteen Minutes” by Jodi Picoult.

The move comes in response to complaints filed about sexually explicit content in the books, which were reviewed by committees of parents and teachers and found to be appropriate for high school libraries, according to the memo. But, the parent who filed the complaints appealed the committee approvals, leaving the decision to Taylor.

Taylor argues in the memo that since library books are classified as “instructional material,” the books make it difficult to comply with a state law requiring school divisions to ensure “parental notification of any instructional material that includes sexually explicit content.”

The easiest solution, Taylor said, was to remove the books from the library.

“I find that none of the 14 books listed above truly needs to be included in any SCPS school library,” Taylor wrote. “This decision is crafted to achieve the least disruptive, most efficient, and most cost-effective means to ensuring our division’s compliance with division policy and state law.”

Taylor noted in the memo, dated March 28, that the action was not designed to be a book “ban,” because teachers still have the option to teach the literature in the classroom with parental notification.

Gina Terry, a parent of two SCPS students who worked on the committee review for “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Perez, one of the 14 titles, said she was deeply frustrated and concerned by Taylor’s decision.

“It doesn’t matter if it has literary, historical, social, cultural merit. It doesn’t matter. He doesn’t care. He’s reading the law literally and the books are gone. So where does that leave Shakespeare? Where does that leave Sophocles? Even Elie Wiesel’s ‘Night’ has a small sex scene in it. Is that gone?” Terry said. “Where is this taking us? That is a disturbing thought.”

Spotsylvania has been deeply divided in recent years over a string of controversies relating to the school board and book bans. In 2021, the board voted to remove sexually explicit books in school libraries, and two members suggested burning the removed books. The board later rescinded that decision. In February, one of those members was indicted on charges of forgery and tampering with public records. The selection of Taylor as superintendent was also steeped in controversy when parents raised concerns about his background and minimal educational experience.

Most recently, Taylor sparked outrage at a school board meeting on Monday when he proposed cutting 60 teachers and closing school libraries to resolve budgetary concerns. Taylor said in that meeting that the district is facing the potential of a more than $20 million budget shortfall.

“I personally dislike each and every item on this list,” Taylor said at the school board meeting while presenting a list of possible cuts if the school division can’t come up with the additional funding from the state or county board of supervisors.

The proposal was met with outrage from parents and teachers in the audience, as well as school board members.

“There’s a lot of emotions in the room. Everyone’s upset, everyone’s freaking out seeing the possible choices and some of these are respectfully absurd,” school board member Rabih Abuismail said at the meeting. “I just hope we don’t even entertain them as an option.”

