A potential deal to buy University of Phoenix draws scrutiny in Arkansas

The University of Arkansas system is drawing closer to an affiliation deal with the University of Phoenix, a for-profit giant that had been tangled in a legal and regulatory morass. And the UA system’s faculty and staff are intensifying their objections to the agreement, which they believe could imperil the reputation of Arkansas’ public colleges and universities.

On Wednesday, the faculty senate at the flagship University of Arkansas in Fayetteville sent UA System President Donald Bobbitt a letter imploring him to reconsider the proposed union.

“The University of Phoenix has proven itself, through strikingly low graduation and retention rates, to be unsuccessful at helping students reach their educational goals, anathema to what we do here,” faculty wrote. “The reputation of Phoenix’s history will linger for years to come, and our campus is at the most risk for association with it.”

Bobbitt did not immediately respond to the letter but said recently the parties are close and are fleshing out the terms. Rather than directly purchasing Phoenix and folding it into the system, UA created a nonprofit last year to acquire the school. Phoenix would function as an affiliate with a licensing agreement.

Since the Arkansas Times broke the news about negotiations in January, Arkansans have greeted the potential deal with curiosity and concern. The University of Phoenix, a household name, has brand power and online courses that enroll 79,000 students across the country. It attracts the kind of adult learners that the Arkansas system has tried to reach through much smaller deals and acquisitions.

But opponents worry that Phoenix — which was the nation’s largest university, with nearly a half-million students, in 2009 — tarnished its own reputation with deceitful recruiting, and they say it could do the same to Arkansas’ public colleges and universities. Phoenix disputes the characterizations about the quality of its education and its business practices. Critics worry that the system could take on liabilities that far outweigh any benefits of the acquisition.

“There’s just a lot of unanswered questions,” said C.C. “Cliff” Gibson III, a former chairman of the UA system board of trustees. “We’ve never seen all of the documents and it’s just really disturbing.”

Phoenix’s rise

In 2021, UA purchased Grantham University, an online for-profit with about 4,000 students, for $1 plus liabilities. The system hoped Grantham would expand its online-only college eVersity and eventually combined the two.

But Bobbitt said that when a consulting firm approached UA about taking a look at Phoenix nearly two years ago, he saw an opportunity for unparalleled growth.

“The University of Phoenix is a large university with some tremendous technologies, 1 million alumni and some first-rate programs,” Bobbitt said in an interview with The Washington Post. “They have a retention model that we think could also benefit our traditional students.”

Almost all of Phoenix’s students take classes online, according to the for-profit university. By comparison, the UA system enrolls a total of roughly 70,000 students, mostly undergraduates, across 20 campuses and divisions.

Phoenix spokesperson Andrea Smiley said the university has been exploring opportunities with others that share its commitment to adult learners. She said in a statement that the UA system stood out because the institution “recognizes that as the marketplace changes, the education system must evolve to meet students where they are.”

The Arkansas system formed a nonprofit in August called Transformative Education Services Inc., or TES Inc., to acquire Phoenix. The nonprofit’s board of trustees will include appointees from the UA board.

Phoenix would retain its name but could use the system name in its branding, while UA could leverage Phoenix’s marketing engine to bolster its programs, said Michael Moore, the UA system’s vice president for academic affairs.

Bobbitt anticipates the partnership will yield the UA system about $20 million in revenue a year that could fund scholarships and support system campuses.

By putting distance between Phoenix and the Arkansas system, university leadership is trying to shield its state schools from the debt and liabilities of the for-profit giant. If Phoenix became a member school, it could influence the bond rating of the entire system and impact other institutions’ ability to borrow.

“We think we’ve come up with a legal and logical arrangement that provides the flexibility that the TES board will need, and the isolation that the UA system needs to be able to continue to operate as it has in the past,” Bobbitt said.

He stressed that no public or university funds would be used in the transaction. Instead, the nonprofit is working with international banks, the names of which Bobbitt would not disclose, to finance the deal. While Bobbitt would not say how much the acquisition will cost, he confirmed that the Arkansas Times’s estimate of at least $500 million is accurate.

A shrinking company

That price point is a fraction of what Phoenix was once worth. At its peak in 2009, the then-publicly traded company fetched a market value of $10 billion, with nearly half a million students and more than 200 campuses.

Founded in 1976 by San José State University professor John Sperling, Phoenix cornered the market on serving working adults with flexible course schedules. Its early adoption of online education made the university stand out.

But fierce competition from other schools with similar models dragged enrollment down after 2010, while the for-profit education sector fell out of favor amid claims of abusive business practices, high student loan default rates and low graduation rates. The Obama administration heightened its policing of the institutions and imposed stricter rules, moves that conservatives criticized as politically motivated.

At Phoenix, a raft of state and federal probes into recruiting and advertising practices spanning two decades clouded the brand and culminated in some high-profile regulatory actions and settlements.

In 2015, the Department of Defense temporarily barred the university from accessing tuition assistance funds for violating a federal ban on recruiting on military bases. That same year, the Federal Trade Commission launched a probe that led to a $191 million settlement in 2019 to resolve claims that Phoenix lied about partnerships with employers such as Twitter and Adobe.

The university denied all wrongdoing in the FTC case and notes that many of the probes into its business practices have been dismissed.

By the time private equity firm Apollo Global Management took Phoenix private in 2017, the university had closed most of its campuses and was down to 165,600 students. The new owner eliminated 1,700 associate’s degree programs in an attempt to trim the behemoth university.

“The University of Phoenix has a very solid balance sheet,” Bobbitt said. “Its programs are in demand. Its enrollment has stabilized and is growing in a very measured way.”

Regulating for-profits

Any acquisition of the university would need the blessing of the Education Department and the Higher Learning Commission, a college accreditation agency. The department has imposed a litany of conditions to approve similar deals in recent years.

If the deal with Arkansas goes through, Phoenix would gradually shed its for-profit status and break free from federal regulations that target such schools. Under regulations that take effect this summer, the Education Department could consider Phoenix a for-profit as long as it owes money to Apollo.

The department has grown suspicious of for-profit colleges masquerading as nonprofits to avoid regulations while still reaping the financial benefits of operating as for-profit institutions. A 2020 Government Accountability Office report raised concerns that insiders often remained involved with converted universities.

Moore said Apollo will have no role in Phoenix once the deal is done.

“It’s clear the Department of Education is very sour on models where the former owner retains a back office and maintains a role. That’s not happening here,” Moore said. “This would be a complete acquisition of the entire organization. … There is no lingering profit motive.”

There are other hurdles ahead, said Neil Lefkowitz, a partner at the law firm Loeb & Loeb who works on college mergers, acquisitions and consolidations and is not involved in the deal. He said it will be difficult to secure financing for the acquisition. With the regulatory risks surrounding Phoenix and its smaller size, he suspects it couldn’t command a purchase price of more than $200 million.

Lefkowitz said the Education Department probably would request any new owner provide a letter of credit from a bank to help protect students and taxpayers if the school is unable to cover federal student aid liabilities — and that could give lenders pause.

“This deal is very complicated,” he said. “That’s why Phoenix has been for sale for three and a half, four years. Because there are very few buyers.”

Limited communication

Some UA stakeholders say leadership has been too secretive about its discussions with Phoenix and worry about the for-profit’s baggage.

In emails obtained by The Washington Post, Gibson, whose term on the UA board ended Feb. 28, shared with Bobbitt his frustrations about being left in the dark on the deal and his concerns over Phoenix’s troubled history.

In one email dated Jan. 27, he questioned why Bobbitt had never fully informed the board about negotiations and whether chancellors were being consulted. Gibson also raised objections to UA officials being asked to sign nondisclosure agreements, which he worried could prevent the public from learning details of the Phoenix deal.

In his email response, Bobbitt told Gibson the NDA was common and would not excuse officials from freedom of information requirements. The UA system president said he could provide a written overview of the deal and a due diligence report on Phoenix prepared by a local financial services firm.

Gibson said in an interview that he never received the document and the UA system denied a request by The Post to release it. Officials said such material — which might reflect financial, risk or legal analysis — falls under a competitive advantage exemption in Arkansas’ freedom of information laws.

“Why not share the study? Why not consult the chancellors of our institutions? They’re all leaders in their fields. Why buy an institution that’s going to directly compete with our existing campuses?” Gibson asked. “Stuff like that just doesn’t make sense to me.”

The former board chair said the University of Arkansas has a thriving online program that could be undermined by the proposed acquisition, a point echoed by the faculty senate. According to a 2022 UA annual report, the number of students studying exclusively online in 2021-22 increased 16 percent over the previous academic year, and the number of students taking at least one online class grew 4.6 percent over the same period.

“Arkansans would be better served by investing within the state in these proven programs that are already creating educational opportunities,” said Hershel Hartford, president of the University of Arkansas Education Association Local 965, an employee union. “The funds raised to fund this venture could be better spent investing in existing institutions that would employ Arkansans.”

Bobbitt said he has no desire to disrupt the growth of UA’s existing online programs, but he said there is a lot the system could learn from Phoenix and vice versa. He envisions collaboration between faculty and leaders of both outfits.

Addressing the charge of secrecy, Bobbitt said he planned a detailed presentation to stakeholders for when negotiations were completed. Since news of the deal broke, he said he has met with the system chancellors, provosts, program directors and faculty senates about the acquisition.

None of the current board members or chancellors responded to requests for comment on the deal.

Student advocates also have voiced concern. A coalition of groups sent a letter to the UA system in February that urged leaders to proceed cautiously. They pointed out that Phoenix’s graduation rate pales in comparison to that of Arkansas’s flagship: The most recent data from the Education Department’s College Scorecard pegs Phoenix’s graduation rate at 27 percent and Arkansas’ at 63 percent.

They also noted that thousands of students have filed requests with the Education Department to have their student loans discharged because the university defrauded them. The department can recoup funds from Phoenix for approved claims, though it hasn’t taken action to date.

“If [Phoenix] becomes affiliated with Arkansas, we’re concerned that the documented bad practices at Phoenix would continue under the banner of a major university system,” said Della Justice, vice president of legal affairs at Veterans Education Success, a party to the letter.

A group of eight University of Phoenix graduates and military veterans sent a letter to Bobbitt on Wednesday praising the education they received at the college. “We cannot abide the spin about the academic quality of programs we completed,” they said. “The rigor and career-relevant instruction we received from top-notch faculty demand recognition.”

Meanwhile, Bobbitt said if the deal goes through Phoenix would operate with the same high standards as Arkansas’ public colleges and universities.

“You want a full debate on something of this magnitude,” Bobbitt said. “There’s concern because of what they didn’t know yet, but ... sometimes the monster under the bed is terrifying until you look and you see that there’s nothing there.”

More than 2,100 consumers have complained to the FTC about Phoenix since the 2019 settlement, according to data obtained through a freedom of information request. Some say the university pushed them to enroll in unnecessary classes or bombarded them with unwanted calls and emails. Most complaints are not verified by the FTC.

Smiley at Phoenix said the university “takes every single complaint seriously and has compliance systems, processes, and training to ensure students who enroll at University of Phoenix are fully and accurately informed.”

