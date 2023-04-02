Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We are in the midst of another national argument about schools. Such episodes thankfully keep education writers like me occupied. But as usual, the squabbles do little good for children who need to learn. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight One side of the current political divide says teachers and textbook writers are filling kids’ heads with harmful distress over their alleged racial biases and feeding them misinterpretations of American history. Conservative critics are pushing laws in red states banning what they consider classroom falsehoods.

On the other side of the divide, liberals say too many school policy changes are designed to make money for billionaires by establishing public charter schools and private schools. They say spending on such institutions leaves neighborhood public schools, the core of our education system, with less money and fewer good teachers.

Both sides in these debates are good at getting voters to choose their candidates, but they don’t explain how the changes they want will ever improve students’ grasp of reading, writing, science, math and other disciplines. When school issues come up in election campaigns they usually disintegrate into grabby buzzwords like “wokeness” and “privatize,” unrelated to making teaching better.

I often fret over teacher-union attacks on charter schools. That breed of public school, usually beyond the control of traditional school districts, has been a focus of my reporting for 25 years. Charters have their problems, but about a quarter of them have made impressive gains in achievement by low-income students through careful training of teachers and longer school days.

Everyone in education should be studying how they do that. Instead we get radio ads with falsehoods about charters. The powerful California Teachers Association once proclaimed in an ad that billionaires “have their own narrow education agenda to divert money out of our public schools and into their corporate charter schools.” It said the state needed “leaders who always put kids before profits.” It did not mention that only 36 of California’s 1,275 charter schools were run by or affiliated with for-profit companies when the ad ran in 2018.

A California law in 2019 prohibited for-profit charter schools in the state. A Biden administration regulation issued last year said incoming charter schools nationwide had to show community support and prove they weren’t managed by a for-profit company.

In the battle to keep controversial doctrines like critical race theory out of public schools, the same gap between rhetoric and reality occurs. In this case it is the conservatives, not the liberals, who are making stuff up.

“We won’t allow Florida tax dollars to be spent teaching kids to hate our country or to hate each other,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in announcing his Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (Woke) Act in 2021. The press release quoting the governor was full of experts alleging U.S. schools were hotbeds of historical distortion, particularly on race.

Yet the experts have yet to provide much evidence of children hating their country or each other because of what they have learned in school. The efforts to improve history lessons across the country, which have been going on for decades, instead reflect shifting views among educators NOT on what is hateful, but on what is important.

When Washington Post reporter Karina Elwood investigated this year the rewriting of history standards in Virginia under a new Republican governor, she found what seems to me a sensible discussion among education officials, as well as teachers and parents, over what the new standards should be.

She said new proposed guidelines required discussions of racism. Under those rules, Elwood reported, “students would learn, for the first time in Virginia, that slavery was the main cause of the Civil War, not just one cause.”

That addition came about only after severe opposition to a previous proposal under Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) that did not mention teaching students about racism and continued teaching slavery as just one cause of the Civil War. And there are still concerns that there is limited representation of some marginalized communities in this latest proposal. Elwood told me a consensus had not yet been reached.

That sort of give and take in state education departments characterizes how change comes, often slowly, in what U.S. schools teach. The same deliberative process is likely to make Florida’s anti-woke agenda less controversial, particularly when that hot political topic gives way to other concerns.

I think one way to help parents understand schools better would be to encourage them to sit in the back of their children’s classes and watch what happens. Many schools don’t allow this because the idea makes them nervous. They don’t get many requests for it anyway.

It might help if districts would invite parents to observe classes anyway. Those who have done this tell me they learn much from the experience. There is nothing more eye-opening for a parent than to be exposed to classroom reality. It is much better than relying on what we hear about schools from politicians, or even from journalists like me.

