Fairfax students built an aquaponic farm, and the produce is donated

In a small red shed behind Luther Jackson Middle School, Mark Smith plucked a piece of spinach off the plant and took a bite. "Tastes like victory," he said.

"Better than the Trader Joe's spinach," an eighth-grader chimed in behind him. Fifteen engineering students at the middle school, led by Smith, their engineering teacher, have developed and built a vertical farm growing lettuce and spinach that is harvested and donated to the school's food pantry.

The farm at Luther Jackson uses aquaponics technology, combining the methods of hydroponics, growing plants with water rather than soil, and aquaculture, the process of growing and raising fish. The fish waste is used as nutrients to fertilize the plants, which filter the water to be reused in the fish tank.

Dahlia Kassim, one of the eighth-graders involved in the project, explained the closed-loop system as she gestured to the small tank of tilapia the students are raising.

“It’s freeing,” Dahlia, 14 said. “This is our project. We’re in charge of it. It’s not our teacher’s thing, it’s something that we came up with, something that we wanted to do.”

The program is part of the school’s ESTEEM Center for Equity in Science, Technology, Engineering, English and Math, designed to create a pipeline of STEM opportunities for students starting in elementary school.

The STEM workforce has grown rapidly in recent decades, but still lags in representation among Black, Hispanic and female workers, especially in tech and engineering. A 2021 study from the Pew Research Center found that from 2017 to 2019, Black workers made up 9 percent of the STEM workforce and Latino workers represented 8 percent. Both figures were smaller than their share of all employed U.S. adults, 11 percent and 17 percent, respectively. And women made up about 15 percent of engineering jobs, 25 percent of computer science jobs and 40 percent of physical science occupations, compared with their 47 percent share of all employed U.S. adults.

Smith, director of the ESTEEM program, said an educational approach of introducing students to STEM earlier can help close those gaps.

“We have one of the most diverse schools in the county,” Smith said of the Falls Church school. “This is really helping create a diverse workforce development pipeline for the tech companies in Northern Virginia. And if they go on and get advanced degrees and help save the world, that’s good.”

Smith uses project-based learning to teach his classes, letting students develop their own engineering project ideas like building racing drones and electronic skateboards — or using aquaponics to grow vegetables. The students are in charge of every aspect of developing and maintaining the farm, from ordering supplies to harvesting the greens.

The aquaponics lab is being entirely funded by grants from STEM giants Northrop Grumman and Dominion Energy, as well as the Micron Opportunity Fund at the Community Foundation.

“It's our hope that we're creating a passionate group of engineers who want to do the sort of work that the companies that are in high tech need them to do,” Smith said.

For Dahlia, that’s a path she’s considering.

“My whole entire family comes from scientists, so I can definitely see myself becoming someone in the STEM field,” Dahlia said. “Even if I don’t do that, or whatever I do, I think this has really taught me a lot about group work.”

Out the back door of Smith’s classroom, the farm is situated in a narrow work shed. A blue tank of water sits between columns of deep green spinach growing up and down the racks. Next to the barrel, minnow-sized tilapia swim in a smaller fish tank. The fish are the latest addition to farm.

Once the fish are big enough to not swim through the pipes, the students explained, they’ll move into the barrel.

In the meantime there’s maintenance to be done. Camryn Swift, 14, dipped a test tube into the fish tank and squeezed a few chemical drops into the tube to test for ammonia, nitrates and nitrites, and pH levels. She held the tube up to light, inspecting the color.

Behind her, Yusuf Lashin worked along a table with other students to harvest the spinach, stuffing the leaves into zip-top bags to distribute later that afternoon.

“You can give those to, like, a girl on a date,” one student quipped about the spinach.

The 25 bags harvested on Friday — the last day before students headed out for spring break — was the first donation they’ve made to the food pantry since the farm’s conception nearly two years ago, but the lab has the capacity to contribute 4,000 heads of lettuce a year going forward. The food pantry is run by the PTA and serves about 70 families.

“The kids get this,” Smith said. ‘They understand what food deserts are.”

For Yusuf, the ability to give back to his community is one of the best parts of the project.

“We should all be proud of ourselves,” Yusuf said. “Like, we’re making stuff that people are going to be eating.”

