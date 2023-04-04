D.C.’s Eastern High celebrates 100 years of memories and milestones

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Joyce Garrett admired the decades-old photo. In it, a younger version of herself was directing an award-winning Eastern High School choir that traveled to Vienna and wowed audiences at the Kennedy Center and White House. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Instead of a cropped Afro, Garrett now wears her hair past her ears. The old photo showed a barefaced choir director; she now dons a pair of wide-frame glasses.

“I feel like I have DNA in this building,” said Garrett, who returned recently to Eastern — known also as “The Pride of Capitol Hill” — to help celebrate its 100-year anniversary. “Every time I turn a corner, I remember something.”

Dozens of former Eastern students shared memories of their own at a recent event that marked not only the school’s centennial, but celebrated its inaugural class of Hall of Fame inductees. The Friday evening began with the unveiling of an exhibit that documents Eastern’s long history — from its opening on 17th and East Capitol streets in Northeast Washington in 1923, to its desegregation in the 1950s, to a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2009.

Garrett, among the new members of the Hall of Fame, reminisced about two-hour long rehearsals after school. She remembers opening the windows when the weather got warm, letting the sounds of altos and sopranos and tenors travel down the street.

“She was strict, but she loved us,” said Roderick Giles, a 2000 graduate who attended Eastern so he could sing in Garrett’s choir. “To come back and see that she’s being honored, it’s a warm feeling.”

Near a glass display of trophies and class portraits from the 1930s, Bill Bennett II remembered serving on the school’s student government and being named the class of 1973’s “Best Dancer.” His sister, Brenda Bennett Watkins, recounted her days as a cheerleader.

A third sibling, Dawn D. Bennett-Alexander, thought about the Modern Strivers, a 1960s-era group of students that spoke out against Eastern’s leadership and pushed for culturally relevant coursework. Their message came in the years that followed the 1954 Bolling v. Sharpe decision that forced Eastern to integrate — and sparked at least one protest from White students — and triggered an era of White flight that saw Eastern become an entirely Black campus.

“They challenged everything, and started saying ‘Black Power,’” Bennett-Alexander said about the Modern Strivers, a message that was new to her. She went on to become a lawyer and professor and now leads workplace diversity trainings.

The group is immortalized in the exhibit, an installation made possible by current and former Eastern students and The Story of Our Schools, a D.C. nonprofit that helps students research their school history. It spans the high school’s lobby and details years of art, academics, athletics and activism — even featuring a replica of the Greensboro Four lunch counter, where civil rights leader and Eastern alum, Franklin McCain, helped stage the famous 1960 sit-in.

At the recent celebration, Class of 1993 graduates Tenia Pritchard and Nakita Chambers chatted as other former students — many wearing Eastern’s signature blue and white colors — hugged and shook hands, trading how-ya-doin’s and it’s-been-too-longs.

“The reason why I majored in education was because of this school,” said Pritchard, an instructional superintendent for D.C. public schools. She and Chambers said they have remained close to the community, attending homecomings and making donations.

“Being at Eastern was a big part of our journey,” said Chambers, who works for the federal government. “It was a huge part of our lives, our history.”

The evening ended with the long-awaited Hall of Fame ceremony, where former teachers, students and staff took the blue-lit stage to receive their honors.

Among the student inductees were retired Adm. Cecil D. Haney, one of the first Black four-star admirals in the U.S. Navy, and Isaac Fulwood, Jr., who served as the chief of D.C. police before his death in 2017. The faculty honorees included Anthony Boyd, a longtime marching band director; Garrett; and biology teacher Anita “Ma” Nance.

Like many former Ramblers, Nance has not been able to stay away from the campus since her tenure ended more than 30 years ago. She has remained a staple in the community, fundraising for the athletics program and attending football practices.

In a brief speech, she said what many had been uttering to each other all night: “I love you!” she boomed into the microphone. “I love you!”

