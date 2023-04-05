Online program manager 2U sues Education Dept. over new regulation

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland-based 2U, one of the largest providers of online higher education, is suing the Education Department over heightened regulation of its contracts with colleges and universities. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, seeks to rescind guidance issued by the department in February that expands the definition of third-party servicers to include online program managers, commonly known as OPMs. The classification requires companies to report their business dealings with schools and subjects them to audits.

The department initially gave institutions until May to comply but has since pushed the date back to September. Failure to comply puts colleges at risk of losing access to federal loans and grants. The department invited comments on the guidance to flesh out areas that are unclear or could be improved and received more than 1,000 letters.

Still, 2U claims the department has exceeded its authority and violated procedural law by implementing regulations without enough public input or reasonable time for institutions to comply with what they see as massive changes. The company argues the department’s expanded definition of a third-party servicer is out of step with the Higher Education Act, which assigns that moniker to firms that process, disburse or deliver financial aid. It also says the changes will increase compliance costs and liability risks, and will likely force many of the universities they support out of the market.

“2U cares deeply about our partnerships with leading nonprofit colleges and universities across the nation, and we believe this recent action by the Department of Education will not only impinge on our ability to serve their students, but also ultimately hurt their quality of education,” Matthew J. Norden, chief legal officer at 2U, said in a statement. “While we regret the need to file this case, students must be protected from the disruption and uncertainty that such arbitrary rulemaking creates.”

The Education Department declined to comment on the pending litigation. But a spokesperson for the agency said the guidance is “intended to provide clarity on existing requirements regarding companies that work with colleges around the administration of federal student aid.”

“The department is ensuring that colleges remain accountable to students and taxpayers for college costs and student debt, which includes greater transparency when colleges contract with a third-party on core aspects of students’ educations,” the spokesperson said.

The agency’s guidance gives it greater oversight of online program managers as lawmakers have called for more transparency into and supervision of the companies.

OPMs, which help colleges develop and market online courses, have become a mainstay of higher education as more schools try to extend their reach and bolster revenue. Lawmakers have called into question whether the OPM model of recruiting prospective students for the programs in exchange for a share of the tuition revenue from those who enroll violates the federal ban on incentive compensation.

Congressional Democrats wrote Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in December urging him to conduct a formal legal review of whether tuition revenue-sharing arrangements are permissible. That pressure gave way to the department’s ongoing review of a 2011 exception to the ban that let companies share tuition with schools as long as they provided a bundle of services in addition to recruitment.

The agency solicited public comment on whether the carveout should stand on the same day it issued the guidance. Both were widely viewed as a response to a 2022 Government Accountability Report report that recommended the department investigate tuition-sharing deals and monitor OPM contracts with colleges.

But some higher education stakeholders say the department is casting too wide a net to regulate one industry. Critics of the guidance, including the University of California and University of Texas systems, say the department’s definition of third-party servicers is now so broad that it will touch almost every area of university operations. The guidance, for instance, bans schools from working with foreign contractors, which colleges say could hamstring their study abroad programs.

“Absent additional clarity from the Department, the complexity of these guidelines may lead institutions to cancel contracts and/or avoid purchasing the very services that are most critical for student success,” Archie Holmes, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Texas system, wrote in a comment letter on the guidance.

Some colleges and companies complained about the short implementation timeline, which led the department to adjust the date. Others demanded the agency scrap the rule.

Former Undersecretary Ted Mitchell, who now serves as president of the American Council on Education, submitted a comment on behalf of more than 80 higher education associations asking the department to rescind the guidance and go through the rulemaking process to craft comprehensive regulation.

The council estimates that under the new guidance the number of servicers would increase from several hundred to tens of thousands.

“We are unclear how the Department intends to review or ensure proper oversight of the tens or hundreds of thousands of contracts, and contract modifications, with outside entities that under the [guidance] must now be reported to the Department,” Mitchell wrote. “Rather than taking a targeted approach that would address legitimate areas of concern, if left unmodified the [guidance] will make it harder to identify real problems amid a flood of information.”

