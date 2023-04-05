Proposed cuts to D.C. school budget draw big crowd at marathon hearing

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More than 400 parents, principals, teachers, students and advocates signed up to testify Wednesday at a marathon budget oversight hearing of D.C.’s education agencies, signaling widespread dissatisfaction with the spending plan Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has proposed for the city’s schools. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Their concerns ran the gamut, from the need for more school-based mental health care to calls to boost funding for adult education. While some speakers highlighted bright spots in the mayor’s budget plan — thanking her for recommending an increase to the city’s per-pupil funding formula and supporting an effort to train new teachers — many were critical of decisions they said will underfund crucial programs.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said 417 people had signed up by Wednesday morning to speak. “I don’t think we’ve ever had that many folks testify at an education hearing,” he said. “My guess is because this hearing is about the budgets for those agencies, and that there is concern about what the mayor’s proposed.”

The council is expected to vote on a budget in May.

Each speaker is allotted three minutes to speak, meaning the hearing could exceed 20 hours if every witnesses testifies. By 5 p.m., more than 100 of them had addressed lawmakers on a wide range of issues, including funding for before- and after-school programs, a backlog of building maintenance requests and the dearth of Spanish-speaking teachers during a year that saw an influx of new families from Central and South America.

Charis Sharp, executive director of Latin American Montessori Bilingual Public Charter School, was one of several education leaders who called on lawmakers to funnel more money to charter schools for teacher raises.

The requests come after more than 5,000 teachers in D.C.’s traditional public school system, who are represented by the Washington Teachers’ Union, were awarded raises and other benefits through a contract that lawmakers approved in February. Bowser’s budget plan outlines a $116 million outlay to raise wages for all of D.C.’s teachers, but charter leaders said it does not do enough to reach parity across sectors.

“Our teachers have worked so hard over the last few years and deserve the same recognition in their salaries as DCPS,” Sharp said. “Because the budget does not provide adequate funding to raise salaries for all staff to anything close to the level of DCPS, we will need to choose between giving the raises we know our staff deserve or hiring the instructional support staff necessary to help our students to continue to recover from the pandemic.”

Cynthia Davis, executive director of the D.C. Family Child Care Association, criticized proposed cuts to a fund that pays bonuses to day-care and preschool teachers.

“Despite Bowser’s claim that her $5.4 million cut to the Pay Equity Fund is meant to ‘right-size’ the new program, it sends the wrong message and could stunt the development of our history-making compensation program,” said Davis, who is also owner and director of Kings & Queens Childcare Center in Northwest Washington. “I’m not sure why these cuts have to be on the backs of the early child-care workforce. Have we not sacrificed and given enough to the children, families, community and government?”

The leaders of D.C.’s education agency will have a chance to respond to questions and concerns during another budget hearing Friday.

Bowser’s education budget has drawn criticism from parents, teachers and education advocates in the weeks since it was unveiled. It will provide a 5.05 percent boost to the city’s per-pupil funding formula — the primary source of funding for schools — but also force dozens of campuses to shrink their budgets.

Much of this can be explained by enrollment shifts and changes in the programs schools will offer next year, officials said. But the looming expiration of one-time local and federal pandemic aid is also strangling budgets, a reality that is being felt across D.C. and throughout the country. Bowser argued at a council hearing in late March that her proposed reductions in spending — including programs related to housing and homelessness — reflect financial realities caused not only by increased expenses and reduced tax revenue, but the wind-down of that emergency funding.

But Mendelson has been particularly critical and accused the mayor skirting a law that seeks to ensure schools receive at least the same amount of money in their budgets as they did in the previous year. The chairman has said the council will make changes to Bowser’s budget to reflect the new law.

