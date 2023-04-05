D.C. elementary students hospitalized after sharing ‘gummies,’ officials say

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Five students at Key Elementary School were hospitalized Wednesday for what appeared to be reactions to drugs after consuming “gummies,” officials said. They are in stable condition. Officials at the Northwest Washington school said a student brought “gummies containing an unidentified controlled substance” to school and shared them with other fifth-graders. Students started to feel unwell and were evaluated by the school’s nurse, according to a letter Assistant Principal Jennifer Green sent to families.

Because of the severity of the students’ reactions, school leaders contacted D.C. Fire and EMS to provide further assessment, Green said. It was determined at that point that the children’s symptoms “aligned with ingestion of a controlled substance,” she wrote.

Neither the school nor emergency officials said what kind of substance the students consumed.

D.C. police said eight students were treated on the scene for their reactions. D.C. Fire officials transported two students to the hospital in stable condition, said department spokesperson Vito Maggiolo. He said it is possible that parents took other children to hospitals in their own vehicles.

All eight students are in stable condition, emergency officials said.

Green asked families to remind their children not to ingest unknown foods or substances, even if they come from friends.

“As we work with the D.C. Public Schools Student Supports Division and our school-based mental health team to hold age-appropriate conversations around substance use awareness and prevention with our 5th grade students, we will also be prioritizing restorative practice in relation to this incident,” Green wrote.

