Pandemic: Three Years In Two Alabama districts show stark divide in pandemic’s toll on schools Sixth grade students in Samuel Morris’s class, work on math problems together at Tuskegee Public School in Tuskegee, Ala. (Julie Bennett for The Washington Post)

TUSKEGEE, Ala. — Delicia Peoples stood at the door of her first period math class, trying to inject some joy into the task before her. She forced one ninth-grader to relinquish his earpods. (“I love you so I’m taking them to save you from yourself.”) She greeted another with a hardy, “You’re here today! Look at the Lord work miracles!”

And as she approached the white board to begin the day’s lesson, she led the class in a chant meant to reinforce a core rule of algebra — when simplifying equations, one must perform the same operation on both sides of the equals sign.

“Both sides!” most of the class said in unison.

Sitting quietly in the back was Hayley Strickland, who didn’t understand any of it. As the classwork began in earnest, she copied the problems neatly onto notepaper, alternating between orange and pink pens. But she had no clue how to solve for “y,” as Peoples was instructing.

x+2y=7

The class had a few minutes to try to solve the problem. Hayley stared at her paper. When the timer rang, she had written nothing.

For many students across Macon County, Ala. — and much of the nation — this is the reality of school three years into the covid-19 pandemic: They are lost.

In Macon, a rural county east of Montgomery, students last year were almost a full grade below where their same-age peers were before the pandemic in math, and a half grade lower in reading, according to an analysis by researchers from Harvard and Stanford universities.

But results like this are not universal. In the county next door, a very different district is having a very different experience. In the Pike Road City Schools, where median income of families is more than double that of Macon County and where developers are busy turning farmland into McMansions, the same analysis found test scores actually improved over the course of the pandemic.

The American school system has long been unequal — both in the depth of the need and resources to meet it. But while the pandemic affected all schools in profound ways, research shows it did more damage to those who were already the most vulnerable, with the recovery harder and slower.

For students who were learning from home, especially those in low-income families, the challenges were acute. Many lacked reliable internet, a quiet place to study and a parent on-site to make sure they paid attention.

“We turned off schools and inequality grew a lot,” said Tom Kane, faculty director for the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University, who helped create the Education Recovery Scorecard, a project of Harvard and Stanford universities.

His partner on the project, Sean Reardon of Stanford, said that before the pandemic, students from the wealthiest school communities were about five grade levels ahead of those from the poorest in math. By last year, that gap had grown to 5.5 grade levels.

“Socioeconomic status makes a difference in almost everything,” said Keith Lankford, the superintendent of Pike Road schools. In the years since the coronavirus emptied schools, that is proving truer than ever.

One county’s struggles

Macon County sits on the east end of Alabama’s Black Belt, a rural stretch said to house “the richest soil and the poorest people.” Today, economic woes are apparent in the vacant storefronts that populate Tuskegee, the city in the center of the county, known for both heroic Black airmen and a horrifically racist syphilis experiment.

Near the center of town, Tuskegee Public School, serving grades four to six, is flanked by public housing. In this county, 1 in 3 children lives in poverty, about 1 in 5 adults has a Bachelor’s degree and the median income is just under $40,000. Eight in 10 residents are Black.

At the start of the pandemic, the district had some advantages that other high-poverty districts did not — notably, a long-term partnership with Apple. Students already had iPads and experience using them.

Teachers and families soon learned that wasn’t enough. Many students had trouble connecting to the internet due to spotty service in rural areas, even after the district handed out MiFi devices. And many parents were unable to help their children participate in school from home. Some parents didn’t understand how to use the Google Classroom platform, teachers said. Others had to work outside their homes. Teenagers reported being left alone to attend school from their beds, and often falling back asleep.

“We had some students who didn’t log on that entire year,” said Tiffany Williams, principal of Tuskegee Public School.

As school finally resumed in person for everyone in fall 2021, Williams said, only a handful of students were on grade level for math. “It was learning loss like none other,” she said.

A wall-size white board in an extra classroom captures the dire straits. It charts student math scores, with each child’s name written on a tiny rectangular sticker. About half the rectangles are in the column on the far left: three grade levels behind.

Teachers sometimes bring students and parents into the room to look at the board in hopes of shocking them into improving their performance. Williams said she labeled the lowest students in red so they would stand out and, she said, it made an impact. “The students were like, ‘That’s a lot of red!’”

School wide, 93 percent of students were below grade level in math during testing this winter, according to data provided by the school and posted on the white board. The numbers were only slightly better for reading scores.

“I fell behind because I got distracted,” said Tori Goshay, who, according to the principal, is one of the top students in fourth grade at Tuskegee Public. Her parents were at work, she said, and it was hard to get help from her older sister. Now, she said, her teacher is blunt with the class about their regression.

“She says she has kindergarten, first grade, second grade,” Tori said. “She told me I need to go up a grade level. I don’t have to be the best but I have to try and put in effort.”

At nearby Booker T. Washington High School, the numbers were just as sobering. Last year, 5 percent of 11th-graders recorded scores in levels 3 or 4, which is considered proficient, on state exams in math. Seventeen percent met that mark in English Language Arts.

Many students also struggled to adjust to the rhythms and norms of school — the need to follow school rules, deal with other personalities and control their emotions. Older students have struggled to put down their phones. Across the country, there were reports of increased fighting and violence.

Teachers put some of the blame on parents — not just during the pandemic, but today.

Bettina Williford, a fifth grade English and social studies teacher, recalled one parent who, when told that her daughter was doing poorly in class, protested, “But she can write a sentence.” The teacher responded that the student needed to be writing paragraphs. “The parent couldn’t understand her sentences weren’t good enough.”

Reversing the calamity

To try to catch students up, once a week Tuskegee Public stages a WIN (“What I Need”) Wednesday, where students are regrouped by ability and taught the same content at different levels.

On one recent day, fifth-graders were divided among classrooms, all being taught to recognize fact from fiction. The lower-level children in one room were doing a pretty good job understanding that statements such as “your birthday comes only one day a year” is a fact, whereas “the first day of school is scary” is opinion.

The problem was that typically advancing fifth-graders would be discerning fact vs. opinion by analyzing full paragraphs, not simple sentences.

This is a significant concern, said Dorothy McDonald, a retired administrator who the district brought back as one of five school improvement specialists, positions funded with federal coronavirus relief grants.

“There’s a lot of attention on intervention geared at below grade level,” she said. “When are we going to teach on level?”

But teaching grade level material is not easy when kids are so far behind.

At George Washington Carver Elementary one recent afternoon, intervention specialist Jeanetta Nunley sat in the library with two third-graders, part of an after school tutoring program. The trio went through a sheet of 10 math problems similar to those on an upcoming state assessment.

The children — one boy, one girl — struggled to understand what sort of calculations they were supposed to do. One question, for instance, challenged them to “find the difference of 831 and 558.” Nunley asked if the question contained a “clue word” indicating whether they were to add, subtract, multiply or divide.

The girl barely spoke, and when she did, it was in a whisper. But the boy, with big brown eyes and an Alabama Crimson sweatshirt, was self-assured. “Add,” he replied confidently.

Nunley tried again. “If I say ‘find the difference’ what am I going to do?”

This time the boy, still enthused about solving the problem, guessed multiply. When that was wrong, he guessed divide.

“‘Difference’ is a clue word for subtraction,” Nunley explained.

Then they had to do the math. The boy carefully wrote “831-558” on his paper, lining up the columns properly. His first challenge was to subtract 8 from 1, which involves regrouping to subtract 8 from 11. Instead, he subtracted 1 from 8 and wrote down 7.

The teacher then helped him understand that he needed calculate 11 minus 8. He drew 11 small circles on his sheet and crossed off eight of them. He then counted the remaining circles to come up with the answer: 3.

Advertisement

Proceeding slowly through the problem, the boy eventually found his way to the right answer (273), and the teacher offered a fist bump, as relieved to have gotten there as he was.

The girl, meanwhile, sometimes seemed checked out, her head resting in her hands. There were one or two questions the students were able to answer on their own without coaching, which augured poorly for their chances on the upcoming state test.

Still, the boy left the session happy. Asked how he was feeling, he said, “I feel smart! I had to use my whole brain. I like to add and subtract.”

Nunley felt less enthused, exhausted by the pandemic’s toll. Asked if the kids at Carver were ever likely to catch up, she said, “I don’t think I’ll live to see it.”

To Samuel Morris, a sixth-grade teacher at Tuskegee Public, all this feels like the unintended result of a desire to cut kids slack during tough times. During online school, teachers went easy on students. “There were no consequences” for poor work, and everyone got used to that, he said.

And Sarah McCray, the fifth-grade teacher who led the fact vs. opinion session, wondered what’s going to become of these students as the expectations go up.

“We are supposed to accept the child where they are, but the world won’t,” she said. “I’m scared. I’m scared, because we’re seeing them for where they are. How can they graduate high school?”

Down the road, a different story

Just west of Macon sits Pike Road, a well-off community that carved itself out of Montgomery County in 1997 and opened its own school district in 2015, funded by higher local taxes.

The new district is impossible to miss on the map. Land has been annexed in oddball configurations, and looks, as one city official put it, like a jigsaw puzzle where some of the pieces are missing. Pike Road has fewer renters, less poverty and fewer students of color than its neighbors. There’s very little multifamily housing. About 60 percent of residents are White, and just 6 percent of children live in poverty. More than half of parents have a college degree. So few students qualify for subsidies that the school district does not even participate in the federal student lunch program.

As in Macon County, all students already had devices, but unlike in Macon, the vast majority of students had reliable internet already, said Ryan Kendall, a senior administrator. He said the district bought 15 hot spots to pass out but only needed about half that.

Both districts brought students back in waves over the course of the 2020-2021 school year, but Pike Road was far quicker to offer all students the chance for full-time, in-person learning, according to a national tracking of district policies that year.

To be sure, the pandemic adversely affected schools in Pike Road. But the road back has been far smoother. This year’s state report card, which is based on test scores, gave the district an “A.” Macon County earned a “C.” Unlike Tuskegee Public in Macon County, where a huge number of elementary-age students were three grades behind in math, in Pike Road City, less than 10 percent of the same-age students taking the same tests were that far behind, according to data provided by the district.

The Education Recovery Scorecard project found that Pike Road students actually improved academically over the course of the pandemic. In 2022 they scored nearly a half grade higher than their 2019 counterparts in math, and gained even more in reading.

That may be partly because the district focuses on standardized test performance. Students take four practice tests over two years before an 11th grade exam that determines school rankings, for instance. It’s also possible that wealthy new arrivals to Pike Road City are bringing up averages, as the portion of students in the district who are economically disadvantaged has fallen over the past few years.

During the height of the pandemic, Arica Haywood, now a senior at Pike Road High School, feared contracting covid and stayed at home, even when in-person classes were available. She remembers waking up at 7:58 a.m. for an 8 a.m. class. “I’d run my fingers through my hair, turn on the light and be ready to go,” she said.

Those were tough times, but since returning, she feels like she’s recovered. “When I came back in person, I did put in more effort. Things were more interesting.”

A complicated formula

At Booker T. Washington High School in Macon County, freshman Hayley Strickland says she enjoyed school before the pandemic, but during remote school, it was hard to stay engaged. Her parents were working, and she spent the end of sixth grade and all of seventh learning from home.

She did online classes from her iPad, sitting or lying on her bed, and she often fell back asleep. “We were basically missing a whole semester of math because there wasn’t nobody paying attention,” she said.

So it was not surprising that now that she’s in ninth grade, she still felt lost as her class pressed on with grade-level work, trying to solve algebraic equations.

Peoples soon realized that Hayley and another girl at her table were struggling and came over. She took a seat across from the girls and went back over the lesson, offering a much simpler problem: x + 12=14. She asked how they would solve for X.

Her goal was for them to understand that they needed to isolate X on one side of the equation, and to do that here, they needed to subtract 12 from both sides.

“The 12 has to go,” Peoples told them. “It’s like the boyfriend cheating on you. It’s got to go.”

That left x=14-12 and when Peoples asked what X was, Hayley took out her calculator and subtracted 12 from 14.

On the climb back toward normalcy, even problems that seem easy can be hard.

Story editing by Adam Kushner. Photo editing by Mark Miller. Copy editing by Gaby Morera Di Núbila. Design by J.C. Reed.

