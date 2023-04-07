For spring break, students squeeze in volunteer hours and give back

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gayeon Kim’s only spring break plans were to binge watch Korean dramas at home. But the 13-year decided the K-drama could wait and wondered if there was something else she could do. Maybe something more productive. Something positive. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “I decided, ‘Oh, I’ll just help volunteer,’” she said. Kim was one of about 15 students who spent her week off from school helping the Montgomery-County-based nonprofit So What Else pack up its food pantry and move to a new location. Beading sweat on Thursday morning, the students unloaded dozens of boxes from a moving truck. Kim stood in the middle of a bucket brigade passing cardboard boxes full of chips to another student volunteer.

“The more hands, the merrier,” said Peter Aylward, director of volunteer services for So What Else. “But what’s important is that this group came with really good energy.”

Advertisement

This week was spring break for most students in Northern Virginia, along with Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland. And while some families hit the road or the beach to enjoy their week off, other students, like Kim, spent their spring break squeezing in volunteer hours and giving back to their community.

While Kim’s a bit ahead of the curve as an eighth-grader, spring break is the perfect time for some Maryland seniors to cram in those last lingering hours needed to meet the state’s graduation requirement of 75 “service learning” hours. Students in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties can earn some hours from classes that include service projects, but some accumulate their hours through volunteering and community service.

“I just needed my hours,” said Sebastien Dominique, an 18-year-old senior at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, who was helping with the move. “And it gave me something to do.”

At Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, students need 20 hours each year, for a total of 80 when they graduate, said Joey Del Real, a junior at the private school in Olney, Md. With football and wrestling during the fall, he said it’s been hard to find time to get his hours done.

Advertisement

Helping the food bank move this week was the perfect opportunity to fill his requirement.

“It feels good to help,” Del Real, 17, said. “And it’s good exercise, too.”

In 1992, Maryland became the first state to require student service for a high school diploma. D.C. public schools require 100 hours of community service. Virginia doesn’t have a state mandate, but many students volunteer through classes and have requirements for organizations. Others choose to volunteer themselves.

On Wednesday morning, about a dozen student volunteers gathered at the James Lee Community Center in Falls Church to help run “Teens in Action,” a youth recreation program hosted by Fairfax County’s Neighborhood and Community Services agency when public schools are closed.

With students of all ages out of school, the community center was buzzing with action. Students gathered around a PlayStation set up under fluorescent gymnasium lights. Across the gym, kids were locked into a game of chess.

Advertisement

Rakshana Damodaran, 13, spent her morning as a volunteer face painting for the teens in the program, drawing dragons and snakes, and transforming them into Spider-Man.

Only in seventh grade, Rakshana Damodaran said she’s not exactly sure what she’ll need volunteer hours for, but she wanted to spend her spring break getting ahead.

“It’s a lot of fun either way, and I just want to make a good impact and just help others in the community,” Damodaran said. “I love volunteering.”

Abenezer Gelashe helped students at the community center play with virtual reality sets in the morning, then spent the afternoon shooting hoops and helping serve plates of Ledo Pizza at lunch. The Fairfax High School junior needs hours as a member of the National Honor Society. It was also just a good way to get out of the house.

Advertisement

“Something different, something unique to try out,” he said. “Instead of just sleeping in until 11.”

Some community groups look to specifically recruit the student help during spring break. So What Else tailored one of its volunteer listings to Montgomery County students, writing that “April 3 - 7 are great days to give back, bring a smile to a fellow student’s face and food to their family’s table!”

Aylward, the volunteer coordinator, said the organization’s food pantry, which served about 65,000 people in 2021, was forced to move from its main location at the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg after the mall shut down. The nonprofit, which specializes in food support and youth programming, spent the week packing and moving dry goods and office supplies to a new headquarters in North Bethesda.

Advertisement

The student help was critical this week. But even when school’s in session, students make up a lot of the volunteers.

“Obviously they have a mandate that they have to fill,” Aylward said. “But a lot of them see it as much more than that. They see it as an opportunity to learn, ‘What is nonprofit work? What does volunteering really mean?’”

For Tiffany Chen, volunteering with So What Else this week has been a little of both. The Walter Johnson High senior needed to squeeze in 28 hours before graduation. Between practicing the viola, working at a local tea shop and homework, spring break was really her only chance to cram in those service hours.

“A lot of people are having fun and traveling and posting,” Chen, 18, said. “To me it’s not really a big deal, because honestly this makes you feel like a good person. Like, every time after I leave, I feel like I accomplished something.”

Advertisement

She also learned about the importance of community service. Chen said she wants to continue volunteering with the organization, even after she checks off her remaining required hours this week.

“I didn’t even know things like this existed so close,” Chen said. “They do such good things for the world, and it just makes me feel like I haven’t been doing enough.”

Her main takeaway for the week? It’s always good to help out when you can.

GiftOutline Gift Article