D.C. school lottery sees uptick in applications, high school interest

D.C. saw an uptick in school lottery applications for the 2023-24 school year, representing a 3-percent increase from the current year, officials said. Seventy-four percent of families were offered seats at their first-choice schools in the My School DC lottery, the highest match rate since the system started almost 10 years ago, according to education officials. The results come after the city’s enrollment hit more than 96,000 students last fall — a 15-year high.

It is still early — the number of students who end up attending each of D.C.’s schools will fluctuate until at least October — but interest in the lottery this year could signal that enrollment next year will be on par with this year’s figures, said Chelsea Coffin, director of the Education Policy Initiative at the D.C. Policy Center, a think tank.

Recent enrollment growth in D.C. has been largely driven by high schools, with little increase at the elementary and middle-school grades, Coffin said. Ninth grade tends to be a popular entry point for families who are new to D.C. or returning to the city’s schools. Students are also more likely to repeat their first year of high school, compared to other grades, which creates an enrollment bulge, Coffin added.

“That maps pretty well to what you’re seeing in the application data, where you are seeing this increased interest in grade nine and pre-K,” she said.

The Office of the State Superintendent is determining what exactly is driving the increase, but most grade levels saw a spike in applications. The biggest jumps happened at the high school level, and particularly in 11th grade, with 475 applicants this year compared to 327 last year — a 45 percent increase.

The city’s school lottery places students in roughly 250 traditional public and charter schools. Students are guaranteed spots at their neighborhood schools, but if families want their children to attend a charter campus or a traditional public school in a different part of the city, they have to enter the lottery.

Despite this year’s higher-than-normal match rate, the system has long been a point of contention in a city where families have myriad options, but uneven access to them.

“For families, it can feel quite high stakes because … if you get a slot for prekindergarten, that can have implications for not just your prekindergarten years, but also for elementary school,” Coffin said. “And then if that school has a feeder pattern through middle and high school, it can have a really long-term impact, whether or not you match in that prekindergarten year.”

The city this year expanded a mechanism designed to give priority to students who are identified as “at-risk” — a broad category that includes children who are homeless, in foster care, overaged or living in low-income households — at more than two dozen highly sought-after schools. Schools that offered the “Equitable Access” preference designated a certain number of seats for at-risk children, who were offered spots before other applicants and higher waitlist placements.

Capitol Hill Montessori, Washington Latin Public Charter School and the new MacArthur High School in the Palisades were among the schools that participated.

“That ensured that [583] students had access to a school that they would have not had access to if we did not have that preference point there,” Christina Grant, D.C.’s state superintendent of education, told lawmakers at a budget oversight hearing meeting Friday.

During the hearing, D.C. Council member Christina Henderson (I-At-Large) asked about interest in the city’s prekindergarten programs. When enrollment citywide dropped during the pandemic — due to factors including falling birthrates and droves of adults leaving the city or pulling their children out of schools — prekindergarten took the biggest hit. City data showed enrollment in that age group had slumped nearly 6 percent between the 2019-20 and 2021-22 school years.

It appeared many of those families returned this year; prek-3 and prek-4 enrollment jumped by 4 percent citywide, according to a D.C. Policy Center analysis of the city’s audited enrollment figures.

Grant told Henderson and other lawmakers there was a “slight rebound” among prek-4 families. In this lottery cycle, 2,560 families applied for prek-4 spots, up from 2,517 last year — a near 2 percent increase but still below pre-pandemic levels. More than 5,600 families applied for prek-3 spots before schools closed in 2020.

