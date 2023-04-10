U.S. education department to investigate Loudoun handling of sexual assaults

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Department of Education has launched an investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools’ handling of two high-profile sexual assault cases from 2021. The school division is also being investigated by the state for the same cases. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The federal investigation was opened in response to a complaint filed with the Office of Civil Rights by America First Legal Foundation, a conservative legal group, alleging that the Virginia school division violated Title IX, the 50-year-old federal law that prohibits schools from discriminating on the basis of sex.

“This is not a political issue. This is about the foundations of Title IX,” said Ian Prior, a Loudoun father, former Trump administration official and senior adviser with America First Legal who also leads the parents’ rights group Fight for Schools.

Advertisement

The federal investigation will center on whether the school division is “is failing to respond as required by Title IX to notice of sexual assault in School Division high schools,” according to a letter the office sent to Prior notifying him of the investigation last week and shared with The Washington Post. Under Title IX, discrimination can include sexual harassment or assault.

Loudoun schools acting spokesman Dan Adams said in statement that the division received notification of the complaint and will assist OCR in the process.

“The staff and administration of LCPS remain committed to making student safety and welfare the Division’s highest priority,” Adams said.

The complaint centers on two assaults, committed by the same student, that took place in May and October of 2021. School officials were criticized by parents and community members for their handling of the situation — particularly for transferring the student assailant from one high school, where he assaulted a student in a girls’ bathroom, to another school where, months later, he assaulted another student in an empty classroom.

Advertisement

The assaults have drawn national attention, been deeply politicized and led to a special grand jury investigation, empaneled by Virginia’s attorney general at the direction of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R). In a 91-page report released in December, the grand jury said it found no evidence of a “coordinated coverup” of the assaults by school officials but said administrators had shown incompetence and a lack of interest in responding to the cases.

The school system’s former superintendent Scott Ziegler and spokesman Wayde Byard are facing criminal charges related to the assaults. Ziegler was indicted on three misdemeanor charges and is awaiting a trial in Loudoun Circuit Court, as is Byard, who is on administrative leave and faces a felony charge of lying to the grand jury.

The school division also commissioned an internal investigation to review the handling of the 2021 assaults. The school board decided in February not to release the findings.

Prior said the attorney general’s investigation was handling the criminal conduct, but he filed the complaint with the Office of Civil Rights to address regulatory issues.

He said he hopes the investigation will force the school division to create and enforce a uniform Title IX policy to better protect students.

GiftOutline Gift Article