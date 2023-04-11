Some Montgomery parents want to opt out of new books featuring LGBTQ characters

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Earlier this school year, Maryland’s largest school district revised its curriculum to include a new reading list of books with young LGBTQ characters in an effort to be more inclusive, but the reading list is getting pushback from some families who argue that Montgomery County Public Schools should allow an “opt-out” policy so their children won’t have to read the books or participate in lessons about them.

The reading list introduced several new books for pre-K to eighth-grade students that feature LGBTQ characters as part of the school system’s English language arts curriculum. The books include “My Rainbow” — a story about a mom who makes a wig for her transgender daughter — and “Love Violet” — a picture book about a young, shy girl who mulls over how to give a Valentine to her crush, a girl in her class named Mira.

The stories on the list were recommended by a group of parents, community members, students and staff members, and the books were vetted by a committee of five staff members. Each book was posted online for parents to review. In an announcement in January unveiling the new material, the school system wrote, “As with all curriculum resources, there is an expectation that teachers use the texts as a part of instruction,” but that the materials were “optional as it is standard practice that teachers have a choice regarding which materials to use.”

The new books were celebrated by local LGBTQ advocates and students who had pushed for the school system to diversify its curriculum.

“It really opened the door and really was the beginnings of conversations for students around LGBTQ+ inclusivity,” said Arvin Kim, the student member of the county school board.

But as the books have been adopted into classrooms, some parents have argued the topics of sexual orientation and gender identity are being introduced too early. They say that they would rather have the discussions at home, and they are pushing the school system to put in place a policy similar to the opt-out provision that’s in place for sex education.

Last month, a districtwide parental notification policy changed and parents were no longer informed in advance that the books were being used by teachers, and opting out of the lessons was no longer allowed. The school system cited Maryland law, which only allows opt-opt provisions for sex education programs.

“We asked them to just leave an opt out in place because it goes against a lot of family values; many have a lot of religious values it goes against,” said Lindsey Smith, a parent of three in the school system. “There’s a lot of parents that just think that their kids weren’t even mature enough to handle some of these readings and then have to explain some of these words.”

Montgomery County — a liberal D.C. suburb — has tried to address concerns of its diverse student body in its curriculum in various ways, including by conducting an anti-racist audit of differences in student experiences last year and partnering with community organizations to teach more about the history of antisemitism following several incidents over the past several months.

The books “are on the approved list of supplemental materials schools will have access to that align with our goal of providing more inclusive texts and resources in support of curriculum standards,” schools spokeswoman Jessica Baxter said. The reading list also follows two goals of the school system’s gender identity guidelines “to reduce stigmatization and foster social integration and cultural inclusiveness,” she said.

A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll in October found that a majority of Maryland voters support teachers discussing acceptance of LGBTQ people in middle school and high school grades, but views diverge in elementary school grade levels. By more than 2 to 1 (66 percent to 30 percent), more registered voters said it is inappropriate rather than appropriate for teachers to discuss acceptance of LGBTQ people with students in kindergarten through third grade. For students in grades 4 and 5, 40 percent of voters say the discussions are appropriate, and 56 percent say it is inappropriate.

When the school system halted its opt-out process for the English language arts books, Smith — who is president of the Montgomery chapter of conservative group Moms for Liberty — rallied parents to push to reinstate the policy.

Other groups have joined — the Council on American-Islamic Relations and Montgomery County Muslim Council launched a petition arguing the school system’s decisions “undermine the rights of families and the spirit of Maryland state law.”

“We’re trying to be respectful of these groups and their rights, but at the same time, we’re saying our rights need to be represented based off of our belief systems,” said Asif Husain, president of the Montgomery County Muslim Council. The groups’ petition, which has gained over 800 signatures, also calls for an opt out from the new books and lessons.

At a school board meeting last month after the policy revision was announced, dozens of parents sat silently behind board members holding up signs in protest. School board member Lynne Harris (At-Large) turned to face them and said, “Saying that a kindergartner can’t be present when you read a book about a rainbow unicorn because it offends your religious rights or your family values or your core beliefs is just telling that kid there is another reason to hate another person.”

Harris said in an interview that she’s received multiple emails from parents, some of which included hateful rhetoric toward LGBTQ people. She said she remains proud of the work the school system is doing to diversify its curriculum, and she would only become concerned if the school system allowed an opt out, “because that would be making a mockery of what we have committed to do.”

Jan Guttman, a member-at-large of the MoCo Pride Center and a retired Montgomery County educator, said she was concerned an opt-out policy could also have implications down the line if a parent wanted to opt out their child from other lessons, such as Black history. “Where is the line drawn? This is the curriculum,” she said.

Guttman’s child, Max Guttman — a teacher and graduate of the Montgomery school system who identifies as nonbinary — added about the LGBTQ books and characters: “These are simply people who exist in the world, and we are just showing you that these are people who exist.”

