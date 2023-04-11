Amid rankings revolt, U.S. News teases new list of law, medical schools

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

U.S. News said the lists prioritize information students want, giving more weight this year to factors such as the number of law graduates who pass the bar exam and faculty-student ratios in medical schools. The new methodologies, developed after rebellious schools refused to provide data for the rankings, also put less weight on how educators and others rate the reputation of the schools through surveys.

Some scoffed at the changes.

“U.S. News has always used an arbitrary formula in ranking schools,” said Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the law school at the University of California at Berkeley. “When you look at this year, you just see they changed their arbitrary formula.”

Heather Gerken, dean of Yale Law, said in a statement that the school “has never paid attention to the U.S. News & World Report rankings and after everything we have seen over the last year, it has only cemented our decision to walk away.”

U.S. News said the short lists released Tuesday were a preview of graduate school rankings to be released next week. The publication also said that it would provide more details about methodologies and that the rankings would be considered final at that time.

“As education costs continue to soar, students and their families are increasingly focused on the student experience, career opportunities and tangible outcomes that a law school education can offer,” Robert Morse, chief data strategist for U.S. News, wrote in announcing the new lists. “… As always, U.S. News rankings, data, and journalism provide students with the information they need to make the most informed decisions.”

UCLA’s law school, which had ranked 15th last year, nudged up one spot to join the top 14. That bloc, defined by the U.S. News rankings, for some years has retained an added degree of prestige within the legal education community.

“I am pleased when any publication recognizes that UCLA Law is an outstanding law school, but there is nothing magical about being in the U.S. News ‘T14,’” Russell Korobkin, interim dean of the law school, wrote in an email, “and I hope that students will come to UCLA not because of that but because we have a tremendous faculty and outstanding educational programs and opportunities.”

Korobkin, who had joined the revolt against the rankings last year, wrote that he has continued concerns about the ranking methodology. “For example, as far as I can tell, it still includes no direct measure of the quality of a school’s faculty or of its educational programs, which is remarkable for a ranking that receives so much attention.”

William Treanor, dean of Georgetown University’s law school, called for more transparency from U.S. News and said the publication doesn’t have anybody on the team that puts together the algorithm who is knowledgeable about legal education, “which in the past has caused them to make mistakes. … They really need people who know what they’re doing.”

Georgetown’s law school had been ranked No. 14 but was not included on the list of top 14 schools released Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for U.S. News did not immediately respond to questions about the legal expertise on the rankings team. The publication met with scores of law deans in recent months after the revolt, and Morse’s statement said the new rankings “reflect the insights and input of more than 100 law school deans as well as other experts in the legal field across the country.”

Duke University’s law school rose from No. 11 the previous year to a tie with New York University’s law school this year for the No. 6 spot. A Duke spokesman said Dean Kerry Abrams did not have further comment Tuesday beyond the statement she made in November announcing that the school would no longer participate in the rankings because of what she called their detrimental effect on legal education.

This year Harvard Medical School led a revolt against the rankings of research-intensive medical schools.

George Q. Daley, dean of the faculty of medicine at Harvard, announced in January that the medical school would no longer participate in the rankings, saying they create “perverse incentives for institutions to report misleading or inaccurate data” and divert financial aid from needy students. Several medical schools quickly followed his move. A spokesman for Daley said he had no further comment Tuesday.

The Johns Hopkins University medical school, previously third, now ranks first. The Hopkins school has not renounced cooperation with the rankings.

Some colleges, including Colorado College, have declined to cooperate with U.S. News’s undergraduate rankings. Those lists are typically published in September.

Colin Diver, a former president of Reed College and the author of a book about higher-education rankings, said some changes U.S. News announced appeared to be positive, such as giving full credit for students who go on to full-time long-term legal fellowships after completing their law degree. But other changes didn’t allay his concerns. “The reputational surveys are so fundamentally flawed, they should just get rid of them,” Diver said.

