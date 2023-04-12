Education Dept. delays rule on third-party vendors amid lawsuit

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After pushback from colleges and businesses, the Education Department is delaying a regulation that increased scrutiny of third-party vendors. The decision announced Tuesday comes a week after 2U, one of the largest providers of online education, filed a lawsuit challenging the guidance. The Maryland-based company alleged that the federal agency had overstepped its authority and violated procedural laws by issuing the guidance, which expands the definition of third-party servicers to include online program managers like 2U.

Online-program managers, which help colleges develop and market online courses, have become a mainstay of higher education as more schools try to extend their reach and bolster revenue.

Third-party servicers must report their business dealings with schools and are subject to audits, while the colleges they work with can be held liable for any reporting errors. In more than 1,000 comments submitted to the Education Department, colleges and vendors complained that the new definition of a third-party servicer was overly broad and would result in an untenable regulatory burden.

The agency had initially given institutions until May to comply with the guidance, then pushed the date to September.

But given the concerns raised, Education Undersecretary James Kvaal said Tuesday that the department would defer the deadline again while it reviews the comments and revises the guidance. Implementation will now wait until at least six months after the final guidance is published; no exact date has been given.

“We know that many institutions and companies have already begun to analyze their contracts in anticipation of reporting and compliance deadlines, and we understand the concerns that can cause,” Kvaal wrote in a post on the official department blog. “We are therefore providing additional time for institutions and companies to come into compliance with the guidance.”

He went on to clarify elements of the guidance that generated hundreds of comments and caused confusion. The guidance, for instance, bans schools from working with foreign contractors, which colleges say could hinder study-abroad programs. But Kvaal said that the department does not consider contracts involving such programs as constituting third-party servicer relationships and that the same is true for course-sharing agreements or dual-enrollment programs provided through high schools.

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), chairwoman of the House Education Committee, criticized the Education Department’s handling of the policy change, which she said would lead to increased regulatory hurdles and skyrocketing administrative costs. She is calling on the agency to abandon the guidance.

“There is something seriously wrong with the Department of Education’s operations if it must issue a blog post to clarify a guidance letter,” Foxx said Wednesday. “It demonstrates incompetency, poor planning, a failure to think through the serious implications of its proposal, a lack of respect for the concerns of postsecondary institutions, and tone-deafness to private businesses and students.”

Also Wednesday, 2U said that although it is pleased with the department’s decision to delay the regulation, the move doesn’t resolve its underlying concerns about the guidance. The company said the expanded definition of a third-party servicer is still out of step with the Higher Education Act, which assigns that classification to firms that process, disburse or deliver financial aid — which it said would exclude online program managers. 2U said it will proceed with the lawsuit but also continue to work with the department and other stakeholders on the issue.

