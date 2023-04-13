Supreme Court refuses to block $6 billion student loan settlement

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused a request by a group of colleges to block a $6 billion settlement that will cancel the student loans of about 200,000 borrowers who say they were defrauded by their schools. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The court denied the application for an emergency stay of the settlement without comment or dissent.

The case is unrelated to President Biden’s broader effort to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for tens of millions of borrowers, which the justices are set to rule on in the coming months. But opponents of that sweeping policy had hoped a successful challenge to the $6 billion settlement could undermine an alternate route for Biden to cancel other debt if the court shuts down the relief plan.

The settlement resolves a class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 by people who accused the Education Department of ignoring their applications for loan forgiveness through the borrower defense to repayment program. The department granted full loan forgiveness to applicants who attended 151 institutions, many for-profit colleges, that the agency accused of “substantial misconduct … whether credibly alleged or in some instances proven.”

U.S. District Judge William Alsup of the Northern District of California approved the settlement in November. But the judgment was appealed by Everglades College, American National University and Lincoln Educational Services, the parent company of Lincoln Technical Institutes, arguing that the deal did not assess the validity of the borrowers’ claims and would damage their reputations. They also claim the Education Department is violating federal procedures by circumventing its own rules for resolving borrower defense claims.

The Ninth Circuit of Appeals denied a motion to place the deal on hold while the court considered the case, leading the institutions to seek relief from the Supreme Court.

The settlement agreement provides automatic relief, including refunds of money paid to the federal agency and credit repair, to some 200,000 people who attended the 151 institutions cited by the Education Department. Another group of about 64,000 borrowers who attended other schools is entitled to receive decisions on their relief applications on rolling deadlines.

The Education Department told the Supreme Court that 78,000 borrowers have already had their loans discharged under the settlement.

