Loudoun schools’ bias-reporting system might violate free speech, court says

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A program intended to address discrimination at Loudoun County Public Schools might violate the First Amendment, a federal appellate court ruled Friday, and a lawsuit challenging the program can move forward. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit said the “Bias Incident Reporting System,” which allows students to anonymously report alleged incidents of bias and request an administrative investigation, could have a “chilling effect” on conservative students who describe their views on race and gender as unpopular.

“Today’s decision is a major win for students and parents. Schools need to teach the importance of the First Amendment, not suppress it,” said Daniel Suhr of the conservative Liberty Justice Center, which is litigating the case on behalf of three parents. Two of those parents have been active in efforts to bar discussion in Loudoun classes of systemic racism; the third parent is anonymous.

Advertisement

Loudoun schools spokesman Dan Adams said Friday that the school system was reviewing the court’s opinion and assessing its options.

Friday’s decision revives a lawsuit filed by parents in 2021 over two programs that were launched the year before by the school system as part of its Action Plans to Combat Systemic Racism.

The first was a bias-reporting system including an online form that allowed students to anonymously report instances of racist bullying by peers and teachers. The second, the Student Equity Ambassador Program, was designed to recruit a small group of students to meet regularly with top administrators and share anonymous accounts of racist harassment from their classmates.

Students could also ask that administrators investigate those incidents. But the school system said in court filings that the bias reports were primarily intended to be used in discussions by the student ambassadors, and that any investigation would be of whether a student violated the existing, unchallenged school codes of conduct.

Advertisement

But the court found that the “allegations are sufficient to show that the bias reporting system caused the parents’ children to experience a non-speculative and objectively reasonable chilling effect on their speech.”

“They allege their children’s views plausibly fell within what Student Equity Ambassadors in presentations about the program defined as microaggressions,” the court wrote. “And the parents allege that their children refrained from speaking on these issues because they feared that, if they did, fellow LCPS students would accuse them of bias.”

Parents alleged in the lawsuit that the ambassador program, which requires the students who participate have a passion for social justice, “discriminates on the basis of viewpoint” while the bias-reporting system “prompts self-censorship.” According to the lawsuit, student ambassadors from one school gave a presentation where they used the comment “I don’t think that white privilege exists” as an example of bias.

Advertisement

The school district is “creating a process for anonymously ratting out classmates for anything anyone finds offensive, with no burdens of proof or due process protections,” the parents wrote in their lawsuit.

A judge in the Eastern District of Virginia dismissed the lawsuit last year, saying there was no evidence that any students had been disciplined or even investigated as part of the bias-reporting program, or that the children involved in the lawsuit were self-censoring because of the program rather than a general fear of how peers would react.

“The mere prospect of future injury through the Bias Reporting System is not sufficient to confer standing,” U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga wrote. He likewise dismissed the parents’ claim that the ambassador program was discriminatory, saying that “it is constitutionally permissible for the [Loudoun County School Board] to sponsor a non-public forum to afford students of color an opportunity to discuss how race has affected their lives and educational experiences.”

Advertisement

The appellate judges who overturned Trenga’s ruling on the bias program unanimously agreed that the parents could not challenge the ambassador program.

“Their children never applied to be ambassadors nor even expressed an interest in participating in the program,” the appellate court said.

Adams, the Loudoun schools spokesman, said the Ambassador Program is “active and is open to all students who display a passion for equity, are willing to engage in conversations, will listen to learn, and will represent the voice of their peers.” The reporting system is not in place and has not been since the legal challenge was filed, Adams said.

The case is part of the contentious debate in Loudoun County over how to address and teach about race and racism in schools. The lawsuit was initially filed around the same time as claims from some parents that the school system was engaging in efforts to teach critical race theory, an academic framework for examining the way policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism.

Advertisement

The school system’s plan to combat system racism was released in response to reports of equity issues within the school system, and a probe that found that the wealth division of more than 80,000 students was a “hostile learning environment” for students of color.

The appeals court ruling will “allow further disputes about what students say in Loudoun County Schools,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a political scientist at the University of Mary Washington. “The county has been this center of some of the most combative disputes over educational cultures. And if anything, the ruling will intensify those disputes going forward.”

Meredith Ray, a board member with Loudoun4All, a progressive parents’ group that seeks to promote racial justice and equity in the school system, said she believes the school system needs some sort of method to report discrimination.

Advertisement

“We were happy to see that it was thrown out the first time around,” Ray said. “I find it interesting that they appealed again, but the fact of the matter is the school district does need something in place to deal with the amount of racial slurs and racial bias that is going on.”

The case now returns to district court, where Trenga will reconsider the portion of the lawsuit challenging the bias-reporting program.

GiftOutline Gift Article