Debate flares at GWU and elsewhere over whether to arm campus police

An emerging debate over plans to arm some George Washington University police officers on the D.C. campus near the White House shows enduring tensions over how best to protect college communities nationwide from gun violence. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On one side are administrators who argue that they need every possible tool to prevent mass shootings and respond to fast-moving threats. On the other are students and neighbors who are often suspicious of police and contend that an armed force would not make them feel safer.

“No guns for GWPD!” a crowd of students shouted Monday outside the residence of the university president, Mark S. Wrighton. More than 100 demonstrators — some with signs expressing views such as “Guns off my campus!” — had gathered at Kogan Plaza and marched to Wrighton’s house in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood.

On Thursday, Wrighton had announced a plan to provide firearms to about 20 specially trained supervisors on a GWU police force that counts about 50 officers. The university, with more than 26,000 students, operates on two campuses in Northwest Washington and a third in Northern Virginia.

GWU is the largest university in the nation’s capital, and its main campus is close to many federal agencies. Wrighton said the university felt compelled to provide at least some of its officers with firearms in light of numerous incidents across the country.

“While we are not aware of any heightened threat to our university, in recent years there have been too many tragic instances of mass gun violence in communities and on college campuses,” Wrighton wrote in a statement. “In the past several months alone, we have noted with deep concern shooting incidents at educational institutions, including at Michigan State University, the University of Virginia, and an elementary school in Nashville.”

In November, three U-Va. students were shot and killed and two wounded. A February shooting at Michigan State left three students dead and five wounded. Six people were slain in March in the mass shooting at the Nashville school.

Across the country, many campus and school-based police are armed. But policies vary.

The issue intensified after the murder of George Floyd in 2020 cast a new spotlight on police abuse of people of color. But concerns about crime, especially in certain urban neighborhoods, are also running high as parents and students seek assurances that campuses will be secure.

Lawmakers have focused on D.C. crime in recent months. The city has recorded at least 200 homicides in each of the past two years, a mark last crossed in 2003, while the D.C. police force has been shrinking lately because of turnover.

In the nation’s capital, police at Georgetown and American universities do not carry firearms. Georgetown said its officers carry batons and pepper spray. AU said its approach “encompasses physical security, active patrol by police, training the community, threat management and collaboration with local law enforcement when needed.”

Police at Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia do carry firearms, according to Leroy James, director of public safety programs for the Consortium of Universities of the Washington Metropolitan Area. Catholic University said it also has armed officers.

James, a former Howard police chief, oversees a D.C.-based training academy for campus police. He said some universities don’t see a need to arm their own police because they coordinate emergency response with D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department. But with heightened scrutiny of mass shootings across the country, he said, policies on lethal force are often getting a second look. “The dialogue is continuing,” James said.

Some GWU students are upset with the university’s new policy. Victoria Freire, 22, a senior from Kennett Square, Pa., who attended the protest Monday, said she had been treated roughly by police a few years ago when she tried to deliver a petition to the previous GWU president. The student newspaper the GW Hatchet published video footage in 2020 that appeared to show Freire being pushed by an officer and falling down steps.

Freire, who is Latina and White, said she worries about how armed police will treat students of color. “A lot of those students are going to face the brunt of this,” she said.

Jovanna Walker, 19, a sophomore from Boston, who is Black, said she is dubious of providing GWU police with guns. “Arming them will not make me feel any safer," she said at the protest.

Asked about the protest, GWU said it values “all of our stakeholders’ perspectives.” It added, in a statement: "Members of our community are expressing support, concerns, and ideas for implementation in a variety of ways. We will continue to provide opportunities for additional engagement as our implementation plans take shape.”

Peter Hermann contributed.

