Most Va. voters see equal opportunities in public schools, poll finds

Despite disparities in student performance, a majority of Virginia voters say they believe the state's public schools provide equal opportunities for students across racial and income groups, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll.

Sixty-five percent of Virginia registered voters say the state's public schools perform "somewhat" or "very" well in providing equal opportunity for students of different racial and ethnic backgrounds, and 58 percent of Virginia voters say the same for students from families with different income levels.

But metrics used to measure student achievement in the state — such as graduation rates and standardized testing scores — show disparities in performance among students from different racial and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Statewide, about 95 percent of White high school students in the class of 2022 graduated last year, compared with 90 percent of Black students and 83 percent of Hispanic students. Students who were identified as economically disadvantaged at least once in high school had a graduation rate of about 87 percent.

Much of the discussion about education in Virginia has centered on culture war issues, including what schools can teach about race, gender and sexual orientation, instead of student performance.

But achievement gaps between students of different racial, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds have been a long-standing issue in education, and experts say they are directly correlated to gaps in opportunities, both in and out of the classroom. They say that this wide range of factors — such as housing, community and food stability — contribute to how a student performs in school.

And those disparities were further widened when students left the classroom and pivoted to virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic. Studies have shown the negative impact that virtual learning had on performance and development among students, and has routinely shown that high-poverty schools suffered more from those impacts than low-poverty schools, leaving vulnerable students even further behind.

“It’s not just the teachers or the school building they’re walking into,” said Sarah Smith, a Fredericksburg mother who participated in the survey. “It takes a village for real when it comes to education and the success of our future.”

The Post-Schar School poll also asked about what factors voters believe contribute to graduation rate disparities. According to the survey, majorities of Virginia voters blame the differing quality of local schools (68 percent), family income differences (65 percent) and differences in student effort (60 percent). Some 45 percent say systematic racial discrimination is a reason, while 50 percent say this is not a reason for the difference in graduation rates.

Matthew Steinberg, an associate professor at George Mason University and director of EdPolicyForward, said it’s likely that people see the state’s education system as equal because they are aware of what’s offered within their own communities, and don’t necessarily consider what kind of education a student in a different neighborhood or region might experience.

“People tend to congregate in their own communities,” Steinberg said.

Stephanie Fallows, a parent in Spotsylvania, strongly believes that students have equal opportunities in schools, especially in her community. She also noted, though, that students in more densely populated communities are likely having a different learning experience than her kids.

“I think in inner cities, you just got too many people. You got too many students. The teachers are very understaffed and extremely overwhelmed with the amount of students that they have, and then unfortunately a lot of people slip through the cracks,” Fallows said.

Robert Green, a father in Portsmouth, said he did not believe that there were equal opportunities for students in public schools because he’s witnessed the gaps firsthand.

“Predominantly low-class schools are basically ran down to the ground,” Green said. “But if you were to go to a nicer neighborhood, the school is more functional, more teachers, more athletic, more opportunities for somebody to actually grow and make it.”

He said his eighth-grader attends a school in a lower-income neighborhood. When she began falling behind, he said the school didn’t have the time or resources to help her catch up. She’s doing well now, he said, only because he can afford to pay for tutoring.

“I’m able and capable and have enough money to provide that,” Green said. “I’m pretty sure that there’s a lot of kids out there that don’t have that.”

Kim Bridges, an assistant professor at Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Education, said that the state’s funding system — which combines state and local funding to school divisions — creates geographical gaps in opportunities. She said that leaves many of Virginia’s rural communities struggling to provide the same opportunities as some wealthier districts with higher tax bases.

“My students are always shocked at how different funding can look from county to county,” Bridges said. “That disproportionate opportunity is so wide.”

Matthew Picard, a 32-year-old father in Stafford County who participated in the survey, said he did not think that students in Virginia have equal access to opportunities because he’s heard about the funding struggles from his family who lives in more rural areas of the state. As for the question of students of different racial backgrounds having equal opportunities, Picard drew a connection between economic disparities and historic challenges such as redistricting, segregation and redlining.

“There are systemic problems that lead to many folks beneath the poverty line being people of color,” Picard said “They’re linked, but loosely. I think the bigger problem is the funding stream is tied explicitly to the locality. And because of that, it also impacts people of different races.”

There are sizable differences among Republicans and Democrats in perceptions of educational opportunity. Nearly 8 in 10 Republicans (78 percent) say that the state’s public schools provide equal opportunity for students of different racial and ethnic backgrounds, as do nearly 7 in 10 independents (69 percent), compared with a smaller 49 percent of Democrats.

Most Black Virginia voters (57 percent) say the state provides equal opportunity for students of different racial and ethnic backgrounds, though 40 percent say Virginia does this “not too well” or “not at all well.” A larger 66 percent of White voters rate schools positively on this question.

When the state Department of Education released a report last year showing racial and socioeconomic performance gaps, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) vowed to provide more funding for school facilities, raises for teachers, and innovation in early childhood and literacy programs to bridge those gaps.

“We are not serving all of Virginia’s children, and we must,” Youngkin said at the time.

Youngkin followed through on most of those promises, signing legislation to improve school facilities, and investing some in literacy programs. In his proposed budget, Youngkin included money for teachers bonuses, including for performance. Democrats rejected bonuses and proposed teachers raises. The budget is still being negotiated by the legislature.

But the governor has also rejected equity frameworks in education policy. In February 2022, the Education Department discontinued its “EdEquity VA” report, which included detailed data on disparities and a plan to boost Black and Hispanic student performance.

The website and report were rescinded through a review of policies prompted by Youngkin’s first executive order in office, prohibiting any “inherently divisive materials from schools.

According to the review, the report was removed because “numerous resources within EdEquityVA advance ‘equity,’ which is redefined to mean that there can be no differences or disproportionalities between students — and any difference in what students have or what they achieve is due to systemic racism.”

The poll finds that Youngkin’s approval rating is net positive on education, with 50 percent of voters approving and 41 percent disapproving of his performance on an issue that helped him win the election in 2021.

Anne Holton, a professor of public policy and education at George Mason University as well as a member of the State Board of Education, said she was pleased by the confidence displayed in the polling numbers.

“I would interpret that as an affirmation from the public that our schools are doing pretty well,” Holton said. “People generally feel pretty good about our public schools.”

The poll was conducted by The Post and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University by telephone from March 21-26, 2023, among a random sample of 1,002 registered voters in Virginia, with 80 percent reached on cellphones. The overall margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.

Emily Guskin contributed to this report.

