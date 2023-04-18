Schools brace for challenges as once-in-a-lifetime cash runs out

Listen 11 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cinque Culver had a feeling that his children’s D.C. school would be forced to take a budget cut next year. But he wasn’t expecting the six-figure number he saw when he and other members of the school’s parent-teacher organization got the projections. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The $256,827 cut, about 4 percent of Beers Elementary School’s overall budget, was deeper than expected — costing the school positions including an intervention coach, a special-education teacher and a music instructor, budget sheets show. The school is projecting an uptick in enrollment next year and a decline in enough special-education students to remove a teacher, officials said. But the reductions come after cuts this school year, such as when Beers’s music position was reduced from full- to part-time, according to Culver.

“For the Beers family, it’s a significant loss,” the father said.

Advertisement

The looming budget crunch at Beers is unfolding at schools across D.C. and the country as millions of dollars in coronavirus-pandemic relief aid is set to expire. For the past three years, the federal government has issued its largest-ever one-time infusion of cash to help schools navigate the pandemic — an eventual $190 billion to support virtual learning, the reopening of schools and tutoring programs. The last batch, roughly $122 billion, sunsets in September 2024.

The dollars came with few guidelines, permitting schools to spend them on almost anything related to education, particularly catching students up academically. But as the money runs out, education advocates are warning of a fiscal cliff that could drop school systems into financial disarray, with districts that serve the poorest students being hit the hardest.

The fallout could lead to several tumultuous years for schools as they contend not only with the loss of cash, but also with declining enrollment and inflation — creating a perfect storm for districts still reeling from the effects of the pandemic. Experts at the Edunomics Lab, an education finance research center at Georgetown University, predict districts will need to wind annual spending down by $60 billion, an average of about $1,200 per student.

Advertisement

School leaders throughout the country are discussing the possibility of mass layoffs and program cuts; others are hoping that state legislatures will help make up the difference.

“These federal funds really have been a lifeline for school districts across the country to get us through what has been a once-in-a-generation interruption to public education,” said Brian Hull, chief operating officer of Montgomery County Public Schools, Maryland’s largest district. “We’re going to need our local, state and federal officials — someone — to step up and continue to provide additional funding because the needs and the demands on public education are so much greater today than they were five years ago, 10 years ago.”

Budgeting back to basics

The federal government delivered three batches of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, known as ESSER, to states over the course of the pandemic. As part of a strategy to slowly reintroduce schools in D.C. to pre-pandemic levels of funding, officials have started to wind down spending.

Advertisement

During the 2021-2022 school year, $47 million in federal pandemic relief was distributed directly to traditional public school budgets. This year, that number fell to $6 million; next year will be $4 million. “We had this ramp-down in an effort to ensure that the ending of the short-term funds, which we always knew were short-term, was not going to be too abrupt,” said Paul Kihn, D.C.'s deputy mayor for education.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), meanwhile, has kicked in local funds to replace some of the federal dollars and ease the transition back to pre-ESSER spending. But the $36 million “recovery fund” will not be sustained beyond 2024, which is contributing to budget cuts at schools like Beers.

Recovery-focused programs across the city will be scaled back, including tutoring programs that have been crucial to helping students gain the reading and math skills they missed during the height of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Other supports will be trimmed further. For example, Kihn said, a classroom that has a teacher, aide and tutor this year may have just two adults in the room next year. But, he added, “we are extremely lucky in that we’re not even considering things that other [jurisdictions] are doing, like losing schools or moving to four-day school weeks.”

Districts across the country will suffer when the federal relief runs out, but some will fare worse than others, experts warn. For example, some that will have more problems are school systems that used the funding for recurring costs, such as hiring more staff, said Katie Silberstein, an Edunomics researcher.

“To be fair, hiring and giving raises is what districts know how to do,” added Marguerite Roza, director of the Edunomics Lab. The Education Department also encouraged districts to make hires and raise pay, she said. “Some [districts] aren’t great at long-term planning. And some likely hoped that the feds or their states would bail them out when the time came to make layoffs.”

Districts were urged to focus on academic recovery, and decisions about how to staff and fund those efforts were left up to districts, according to an Education Department official. The department also noted President Biden’s calls to increase Title I funding by $2 billion, which would direct more money to high-poverty districts as ESSER expires.

Advertisement

For now, districts are faced with tough financial decisions about which employees and programs they can afford to keep. Detroit has notified 100 employees — primarily in central office administration positions — that their jobs could be cut in June and is encouraging hourly employees to work in short-staffed areas, such as school cafeterias, to avoid layoffs.

Education leaders in Anchorage voted recently to close an elementary school as they deal with a budget shortfall caused by the ramp-down of pandemic funds, along with inflation and stagnant state education funding.

Denver Public Schools will pare back summer tutoring and reduce building maintenance.

“We had some programs that were really specifically aimed at social and emotional health in our schools, in particular knowing that covid had created a sort of acute dynamic there. And so some of that will phase out,” said Chuck Carpenter, Denver’s chief financial officer. “I wish we could continue those things, but the reality is, whenever you get a grant, you have to anticipate for the day you don’t have that grant.”

Advertisement

In Montgomery County, one of the wealthiest jurisdictions in Maryland, officials will slim-down summer school offerings. “It’s unlikely, unless we received another influx of funding, that we’d be able to continue” offering the programs at every school, said Hull, its chief operating officer.

An entire preschool is on the line in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as well as 66 positions funded by ESSER dollars. The Cedar Rapids Community School District converted a former school building into a full-day early-childhood center, using ESSER dollars to pay teachers. Meanwhile, officials have been stashing away the state funding it receives to support preschools so it can be used to run the center after the federal aid runs out.

The state funding, however, will only sustain the school for an additional two years; then officials will need to look for a different source of funding, Hogan said.

Advertisement

Despite local investment in education in D.C. — including a proposed 5.05 percent increase to the city’s per-pupil funding formula and raises for teachers — advocates say budget cuts will hurt schools, particularly those that have been historically under-resourced. Beers serves a high population of students deemed by the city to be “at-risk” for academic failure, a broad term that includes children in low-income households, experiencing homelessness or living in foster care.

Enrollment shifts and programmatic changes — such as less demand at a school for special-education services — are also leading to reductions at dozens of schools, Kihn said. Parents and lawmakers have warned of smaller staffs, larger class sizes and fewer activities for students.

“In our Blackest, poorest, most underserved wards, anything less than a dramatic infusion of dollars to our neighborhood schools just doesn’t make sense," Eboni-Rose Thompson told D.C. Council members recently. She represents the ward — where Beers is located — on D.C.’s school board and serves as its president.

Advertisement

Researchers at Education Resource Strategies predict that states where ESSER amounted to a large chunk of overall education funding — because of having many school systems with high rates of poverty and students concentrated in high-need districts — will have the hardest time adjusting.

This is largely because ESSER funds were doled out based on need, and school systems with higher rates of poverty received more than wealthier districts, said Ventura Rodriguez, a partner at the finance firm, which helps school districts determine how to spend their money strategically.

As the spending deadline approaches, states will need to provide extra support to those districts, Rodriguez said.

In Tennessee, where most of the state’s school districts serve high numbers of children living in poverty, lawmakers adopted a new funding formula that will pump an additional billion dollars annually into schools. Those reforms have been in the works for years but come as schools need them the most. “That’s part of the work we’re seeing in places that are preparing to sustain effective ESSER-funded investments for their highest-need students,” Rodriguez said.

A changing school population

School budget woes are further complicated by declining enrollment, particularly in cities. Schools typically are funded based on the number of students in attendance.

Birthrates have fallen significantly, immigration is down and urban districts are losing students to affluent suburbs, said Jess Gartner, chief executive and founder of Allovue, an education finance firm. These trends have been unfolding for years, but in many cases were exacerbated by the pandemic. ESSER, in the meantime, buoyed schools as students left and staved off overdue cuts.

Those issues, Gartner added, have been driven largely by education funding that has long failed to keep pace with inflation. “In the vast majority of cases that I see, district [chief financial officers] are actually being really thoughtful and strategic about how they can use those dollars to plug some holes, either temporarily or on a long-term basis," she said.

In Detroit, pandemic funding “plugged budget gaps after losing 3,000 students to the pandemic,” Nikolai Vitti, the system’s superintendent, said in a statement. “Without covid funding, we would have had to lay employees off during a time of great stress and uncertainty.”

Meanwhile, nearly every school district is feeling the weight of inflation, which has eased in recent months but is still squeezing budgets. Detroit’s public schools are anticipating higher energy, transportation and health-care costs, which have all risen. The price of school supplies, materials and equipment there is projected to rise 10 percent.

In her proposed operating budget, Montgomery County schools Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight warned of the “increased costs of goods and services,” including diesel fuel for school buses and building utilities. She recommended that the county’s school board approve an extra $444,000 to cover the growing costs of books and materials.

Maryland is among the states where political leaders are considering beefing up the public education budget. The state’s newly elected Gov. Wes Moore (D) has proposed a $500 million boost for schools. “That is certainly a step in the right direction,” said Hull, the Montgomery County official.

But it won’t come close to the infusion of cash that ESSER provided.

“This has just been such a challenging time in public education, from our teachers to our bus drivers to our administrators,” Hull said. “This is something that has shaken our institutions and something that we’ll be recovering from for several years to come. It won’t be over when the ESSER funds are gone.”

GiftOutline Gift Article