After months of controversy, Virginia approves new school history standards

After more than eight months of debate, the Virginia Board of Education approved new guidance for what students will learn in history and social studies classes from kindergarten through 12th grade. The board voted unanimously Thursday morning on the Standards of Learning, the state’s outline and principles for academic subjects to guide what’s taught in public school. Under state law, the standards are reviewed every seven years in a typically quiet and mundane process.

But this year’s review drew an unprecedented level of attention and scrutiny as the board and Education Department worked through four versions of the standards, reviewed thousands of public comment submissions, and listened to days of debate over the best way to teach history in the commonwealth.

The decision comes as a national discourse persists about what lessons are taught in schools, including those involving race and history. The approved standards for the first time will require Virginia students be taught about racism and notes that the country’s history is complicated and requires nuance.

A majority of the work before the vote came in a marathon session Wednesday as the board reviewed the standards line by line, bickering over technicalities until they reached a consensus.

“There’s no reason that this had to become as controversial as it became. That having been said, I am looking forward as opposed to back,” Board President Daniel Gecker said.

The board was first supposed to vote on the standards in August, but board members appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) raised concerns with the initial 400-plus-page version of the standards that had been developed over more than a year with dozens of collaborators.

In November, the Education Department proposed an alternative 53-page version of the standards that quickly drew criticism from left-leaning politicians and education advocates for placing less emphasis on marginalized groups and offering few details on who contributed to the new standards. The document included errors such as a characterization of Indigenous people as “immigrants,” and omitted references to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth holidays.

Former superintendent of public instruction Jillian Balow was directed by the board to resolve the errors and integrate content from the August draft. Balow, who resigned as superintendent last month, came back with a third version of the standards in January.

The January draft resolved many of the errors. It included language that notes U.S. history is complicated and must be taught with nuance and mandates discussions of racism. After the rollout of the January standards, the board held six public hearings across the state. More than 750 parents, teachers, activists and students packed the meetings, and nearly 300 people spoke. More than 1,600 people submitted online public comment.

A review of the in-person public comments submitted showed that more than 75 percent of 294 speakers voiced concern with or opposition to the January standards. Comments included concerns about the process, calls that more history about diverse cultures be included, and uncertainty about some standards being too difficult for young students.

Wednesday afternoon’s line-by-line review was in part a response to those concerns. The board added a reference to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, added points on labor history and removed some of the name recognition standards that critics said would have required too much memorization instead of actual comprehension from students.

Now that the standards have been approved, the Education Department will have to develop a curriculum framework that serves as a more detailed companion document to the standards of learning. New textbooks aligning with the standards will also have to be approved. The new guidelines are expected to be fully implemented in school classrooms by August 2025.

This story will be updated.

