Rear admiral is tapped to be first female leader of U.S. Naval Academy

A rear admiral who was the first Hispanic American woman to command a Navy warship is in line to become the first female superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy since its founding in 1845. Rear Adm. Yvette Davids has been nominated for promotion to vice admiral, with assignment to lead the academy in Annapolis, officials announced Friday.

Her appointment, which would take effect in the summer, is pending Senate confirmation.

Davids graduated from Annapolis in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in oceanography. She also holds master’s degrees from the Naval War College and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.

A native of San Antonio, Davids is described in official biographies as a career surface-warfare officer who has commanded ships including the frigate USS Curts and held numerous other positions in the Navy. On the Curts, she served in support of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

She has twice been awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal, among numerous other honors. She was also recognized in 2008 by the national Latina organization MANA as a barrier-breaking Latina commander for her service on the Curts.

“Congrats to Rear Adm. Yvette Davids on being nominated to serve as the first female superintendent of the Naval Academy!” Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) wrote on Twitter. “I am a proud alumna, particularly today as we celebrate this historic nomination.”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) also cheered the announcement on Twitter, writing, “As the first Latina to command a U.S. warship, she is a trailblazer and inspiration to our community. I look forward to her confirmation.”

The academy in Annapolis educates more than 4,400 midshipmen who graduate as commissioned officers in the Navy or Marine Corps. Its current superintendent is Vice Adm. Sean Buck.

