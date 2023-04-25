The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Meet the finalists: 2023 Washington Post Principal and Teacher of the Year awards

April 25, 2023 at 5:00 a.m. EDT
Kindergarten teacher Navonda Marshall greets her students on the first day of classes at School Within School in Washington on Aug. 29. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)
Each day educators face numerous challenges in their efforts to teach students. Despite the challenges, there are many outstanding educators, including those in the Washington region, who excel in their work. Here are the 2023 finalists for The Washington Post’s Principal of the Year and Teacher of the Year awards.

Each of the finalists was nominated by their local school system, the DC Public Charter School Board or a panel of educators and community leaders with expertise in the private school community.

The winners were chosen by a selection committee of individuals who represent teachers, administrators and parents. The winners each receive a $7,500 prize.

Finalists for the 2023 Washington Post Principal of the Year Award:

Liza Burrell-Aldana (winner): Mount Vernon Community School, Alexandria City

Ryan Daniel: Fort Foote Elementary School, Prince George County

Rhonda Jeck: Bristow Run Elementary School, Prince William County

Richard Rogers: Walter S. Mills-Parole Elementary School, Anne Arundel County

James Allrich: Argyle Middle School, Montgomery County

Allen Hicks: Stafford High School, Stafford County

Lori Mercer: Hovatter Elementary School, Loudoun County

Lindsay Trout: Terraset Elementary School, Fairfax County

Derek Anderson: Longfellow Elementary School, Howard County

Glenna Edwards: Margaret Brent Middle School, St. Mary’s County

Justin McConnaughey: Hillcrest Elementary School, Frederick County

Keisha Boggan: Thomas Jefferson Middle School, Arlington County

Charlette Butler-Strickland: Charles Hart Middle School, District of Columbia

Angel McNeil: Rocketship Infinity Community Prep Public Charter School, DC Charter

Carrie Akins: Career and Technology Academy, Calvert County

Carrie Richardson: Mary H. Matula Elementary School, Charles County

Finalists for the 2023 Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award:

Charles Whittaker (winner): Center of Applied Technology North, Anne Arundel County

Krystal Butler: Northern High School, Calvert County

Todd Robbins: Osbourn Park High School, Prince William County

Charles Orifici: Clarksburg High School, Montgomery County

Jennifer McCall: North Stafford High School, Stafford County

Sarah Stark: Manassas Park Elementary School, Manassas County

Steve Hicks: Dominion High School, Loudoun County

Kathleen Jacoby: Herndon High School, Fairfax County

Bridget Hillin: H.M. Pearson Elementary School, Fauquier County

Nathan Hershberger: George Mason Elementary School, Alexandria County

Shannon Rembert-Gonzales: Thunder Hill Elementary School, Howard County

Leticia Foster: Mayfield Intermediate School, Manassas County

Julia Noble: Mount Daniel Elementary School, Falls Church County

Julie Morrison: Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School, St. Mary’s County

Mary Geasey: Walkersville Elementary School, Frederick County

Karuna Skariah: Robert Goddard Montessori School, Prince George County

Jennifer Boone: Ingenuity Prep Public Charter School, DC Charter

Deitra Brady-Pulliam: Hoffman-Boston Elementary School, Arlington County

Elleni Abebe: Roosevelt High School, District of Columbia

Rachel Proctor: Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, Charles County

