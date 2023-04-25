Meet the finalists: 2023 Washington Post Principal and Teacher of the Year awards

Each day educators face numerous challenges in their efforts to teach students. Despite the challenges, there are many outstanding educators, including those in the Washington region, who excel in their work. Here are the 2023 finalists for The Washington Post’s Principal of the Year and Teacher of the Year awards.
The winners were chosen by a selection committee of individuals who represent teachers, administrators and parents. The winners each receive a $7,500 prize.
Finalists for the 2023 Washington Post Principal of the Year Award:
Liza Burrell-Aldana (winner): Mount Vernon Community School, Alexandria City
Ryan Daniel: Fort Foote Elementary School, Prince George County
Rhonda Jeck: Bristow Run Elementary School, Prince William County
Richard Rogers: Walter S. Mills-Parole Elementary School, Anne Arundel County
James Allrich: Argyle Middle School, Montgomery County
Allen Hicks: Stafford High School, Stafford County
Lori Mercer: Hovatter Elementary School, Loudoun County
Lindsay Trout: Terraset Elementary School, Fairfax County
Derek Anderson: Longfellow Elementary School, Howard County
Glenna Edwards: Margaret Brent Middle School, St. Mary’s County
Justin McConnaughey: Hillcrest Elementary School, Frederick County
Keisha Boggan: Thomas Jefferson Middle School, Arlington County
Charlette Butler-Strickland: Charles Hart Middle School, District of Columbia
Angel McNeil: Rocketship Infinity Community Prep Public Charter School, DC Charter
Carrie Akins: Career and Technology Academy, Calvert County
Carrie Richardson: Mary H. Matula Elementary School, Charles County
Finalists for the 2023 Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award:
Charles Whittaker (winner): Center of Applied Technology North, Anne Arundel County
Krystal Butler: Northern High School, Calvert County
Todd Robbins: Osbourn Park High School, Prince William County
Charles Orifici: Clarksburg High School, Montgomery County
Jennifer McCall: North Stafford High School, Stafford County
Sarah Stark: Manassas Park Elementary School, Manassas County
Steve Hicks: Dominion High School, Loudoun County
Kathleen Jacoby: Herndon High School, Fairfax County
Bridget Hillin: H.M. Pearson Elementary School, Fauquier County
Nathan Hershberger: George Mason Elementary School, Alexandria County
Shannon Rembert-Gonzales: Thunder Hill Elementary School, Howard County
Leticia Foster: Mayfield Intermediate School, Manassas County
Julia Noble: Mount Daniel Elementary School, Falls Church County
Julie Morrison: Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School, St. Mary’s County
Mary Geasey: Walkersville Elementary School, Frederick County
Karuna Skariah: Robert Goddard Montessori School, Prince George County
Jennifer Boone: Ingenuity Prep Public Charter School, DC Charter
Deitra Brady-Pulliam: Hoffman-Boston Elementary School, Arlington County
Elleni Abebe: Roosevelt High School, District of Columbia
Rachel Proctor: Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, Charles County