Practical and transparent, principal keeps a steady hand through disruptions

At about 7 a.m. on a cold morning in early March, the power went out at Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria. When the children arrived, the teachers walked them through the halls with flashlights, settled them into their classrooms and began teaching as if nothing had happened.

Later that morning, the administration posted a chipper message on the school's Facebook page with pictures of children sitting in darkened classrooms and reading by the windows. Above the pictures, the caption read, "The word of the day is 'flexible,' and even through this power outage MVCS conductors and staff are showing us they are making it work and will still learn on!"

“Most schools in that circumstance would close, but we keep going. That’s the attitude our principal has,” said Emily Porterfield, 52, a fourth-grade teacher at MVCS.

Mount Vernon Community’s principal — Liza Burrell-Aldana — has been selected by The Washington Post as the 2023 Principal of the Year from 16 finalists in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Since becoming principal in 2017, Burrell-Aldana has led her school through a global pandemic and a building renovation, all while improving student test scores and maintaining her staff during a time of high turnover in education.

Her colleagues credit her ability to communicate effectively. “She’s calm. She’s cool. She communicates a clear message. You don’t have to have a decoder ring to know what she’s thinking,” Porterfield said.

MVCS, an elementary school with grades K-5, is a school of many superlatives in its district — the oldest school building, the only fully dual-language school. It also has a history of embracing diversity. It was one of the first schools in Alexandria to integrate Black and White students in the 1960s. Now, more than half of the roughly 860 students at Mount Vernon are Hispanic — and many are English language learners from Central America. Mount Vernon has turned its large population of English language learners into an asset. In 2017, it became Alexandria City’s only English-Spanish dual language immersion school, meaning that students take half their classes in Spanish and half in English.

The school’s model allows all of the students, no matter their background, to be on equal footing.

“Everybody in this school, including the administrators, is a language teacher, and every student in our school is a language learner. We all understand that we are going through the same process,” Burrell-Aldana said.

A former Spanish immersion teacher, Burrell-Aldana, 48, started at Mount Vernon in 2014 as an assistant principal and oversaw the school’s development into a dual-language school.

In many ways, she has spent her whole life preparing for her current role. Growing up in Colombia, Burrell-Aldana was the oldest of four sisters. Her father sold appliances and her mother sewed bathing suits at a factory. Though neither were able to attend college, they taught Burrell-Aldana math and social sciences, inspiring her to become a teacher. “I loved the way they taught me,” she said.

After college, she taught in Colombia, before winning a scholarship to earn a master’s degree in the United States at the School for International Training in Brattleboro, Vt., at age 26. Next, she moved to Virginia, teaching first at a private school in Vienna and, when she became a U.S. citizen, at a public school.

Many years, degrees, licenses and certifications later, she found herself in charge of educating a large group of linguistically and culturally diverse children in the middle of a global pandemic in a building that was badly in need of repair. There was mold. There was asbestos. The roof needed to be fixed. They had to renovate the playground, the cafeteria and the library — all while the school was in session. Suddenly, Burrell-Aldana was thrust into the role of building manager as well as principal.

“It was very challenging, to say the least,” she said. “The community that we are right now as a school is because of all of those challenges.”

Teachers and parents say Burrell-Aldana pulled it off with her exceptional ability to communicate. “Any time you see asbestos and mold in an email about your child’s school, you are going to feel anxious, but her emails were informative and she put parents at ease that the right steps were being taken,” said Marina Carter, 44, Mount Vernon’s PTA president and parent of a fourth-grader.

Despite the distractions, Burrell-Aldana stayed focused on teaching and learning. She raised math scores and revamped the science curriculum. She worked on increasing referrals of Latino and Black students at MVCS and across the district to gifted and talented programs — the subject of her own doctoral research. As one of the only Latino principals in Alexandria City, a district where 38 percent of the students are Hispanic, she says it’s a topic she is “passionate” about.

Her staff says she sets the expectation that teachers will push all of the children academically. “Dr. Burrell-Aldana expects it’s up to everybody. We are constantly differentiating instruction to stretch kids and give them the rigor they need,” said Porterfield, the fourth-grade teacher.

Despite the demands of her job, Burrell-Aldana still makes time for fun with the kids. She wore an Argentina jersey to school during the World Cup. Students who participate in the summer reading challenge get to throw a whipped-cream pie in her face at the beginning of the year. To motivate them to read, she said, “We will do whatever it takes.”

