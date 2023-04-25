HVAC teacher uses personal stories and torches to engage students

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Devin Wirth was a high school sophomore, his mother, Stacey Wirth, noticed something different about him. He was excited about school. “He’d come home and it was ‘Mr. Whittaker this and Mr. Whittaker that and this is what we did in HVAC!” she recalled. When the family went out together, he would explain things like how a refrigerator worked. “All of the sudden, it was this communication about what was happening in school that we really didn’t get from him about any of his other classes. It wasn’t so much what he was telling us. It was the excitement in his voice. He was just sparked again.”

Before Devin Wirth started taking HVAC with Charles Whittaker at the Center of Applied Technology North, a career and technical education school in Severn, Md., his mother said he wasn’t an enthusiastic student. “It wasn’t until he had Whittaker that he was like, I might be able to go to college,” she said. Now a senior at his home school, Northeast High in Pasadena, Md., Wirth will go to Anne Arundel Community College after he graduates to study HVAC or welding.

Advertisement

Whittaker has been selected by The Washington Post as the 2023 Teacher of the Year, chosen from 20 finalists in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

In his 16 years teaching at CAT North, Whittaker, 72, has inspired students by building personal connections and giving them a glimpse of the real world. CAT North is a diverse place with more than 1,500 students from seven feeder high schools in Anne Arundel County. Students must apply to get into one of CAT North’s 23 career programs, which include fields such as HVAC, plumbing, baking, cosmetology and health care. Students spend half their day at CAT North and half at their home high school. During their senior year, many students get class credit for working at places such as the National Security Agency or the U.S. Coast Guard.

Like his students, Whittaker knows firsthand what it means to work a trade while in school. Born and raised in Maryland, Whittaker started working when he was 14. While he was a student at Glen Burnie High School outside of Baltimore, he worked nights as a custodian at the elementary school. He also sold furniture and appliances at W.T. Grant department store.

If working at night while attending school was hard, Whittaker didn’t dwell on it. “I didn’t have time to be uncomfortable. I got up and went to school and went to work,” he said.

Eventually, Whittaker was the first person in his family to go to college, but by necessity, he had to keep working. The company that serviced the appliances at W.T. Grant hired him to be an HVAC technician. When he was in his mid-20s, he went to work selling margarine at Unilever — a company he would stay at for 30 years. In 2004, two years before he retired, Whittaker received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Baltimore.

Advertisement

As he prepared to retire, Whittaker considered what it would be like to travel, play golf and watch TV. He couldn’t imagine it. “I’m a person who has always worked, so I have to keep working,” he thought. A friend told him CAT North was looking for an HVAC teacher. He started as a substitute in 2007.

Sharing his personal history is one tool Whittaker uses to connect with his students. He typically has about 12 to 16 students in a class, most of them male, and all from different cultural backgrounds.

“I see it as an opportunity to learn someone else’s culture. Each one of these kids has their own personality, and it’s a full-time job learning each one,” he said. “It takes constant reflection because barriers are so deeply rooted. Every day I’ve got to check myself to make sure nothing from within is affecting the way I treat my students. I try to treat everyone like they’re my kids.”

Advertisement

That willingness to meet every student where they are is his essential gift as a teacher. “He’s all-inclusive. There are no favorites with Charles,” CAT North Principal Joe Rose said. “He’s rather amazing; you don’t meet a Charles Whittaker every day.”

Because of the way CAT North is structured, Whittaker has the unique opportunity to teach students over two to three years. To build relationships, students spend 10 minutes at the beginning of class sharing personal facts, such as their favorite color. Whittaker shares, too — telling them he ate steak and potatoes for dinner, and that he drives a red Corvette.

Whittaker makes HVAC interesting by showing students the breadth of what it can be. It isn’t just repairing refrigerators. He takes them on field trips to workplaces, such as the U.S. Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore so the students can see the work that trade professionals do on large ships. When it comes to getting kids interested, the opportunity to use an oxyacetylene torch doesn’t hurt. “Kids like fire,” Whittaker said.

Advertisement

Students say Whittaker creates a world in the classroom that feels far away from the stressors in their lives. “The way he spoke to everybody. He was more down to earth. I could relate to him more than other teachers,” said Wirth, Whittaker’s former student. “He didn’t make it feel like there was anything going on in the outside world. I don’t know how to explain it. When you were there in his class, you really weren’t thinking about anything else. It was like a safe environment.”

GiftOutline Gift Article