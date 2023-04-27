The government is rescuing rural colleges that would otherwise close

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Iowa Wesleyan University announced in March that it would close, its biggest creditor was a federal government agency that had loaned it $26 million and then — in an attempt to help the university survive — softened the terms and extended the repayment period. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It wasn’t the Education Department that made the loan, or the Treasury or Interior departments, or any of the many government departments that support academic research.

It was the Agriculture Department.

The USDA has been loaning tens of millions of dollars to rural colleges and universities, some of which couldn’t get financing from conventional lenders or fell under intense financial scrutiny from the Education Department thanks to their precarious budgets.

This support underscores how important — and how vulnerable — local schools are to rural communities.

“Beyond the educational prospects, these institutions support small businesses who depend on the student and faculty population, and they make their communities a more attractive place to live,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, a former governor of Iowa who started his political career as mayor of Mount Pleasant, the city that’s home to Iowa Wesleyan, and whose wife was on its board of trustees. “They generate opportunity.” The decline of rural higher education is also widening one of America’s biggest equity challenges. Many private colleges the USDA is propping up are in what would otherwise be higher education “deserts.” Already, 13 million Americans live in places, mostly in the Midwest and Great Plains, where the nearest university is beyond a reasonable commute away, the American Council on Education reports.

Fewer people in rural areas have bachelor’s degrees — 21 percent, compared with 35 percent of those in urban places — a disparity that has nearly tripled since 1970, according to the Federal Reserve. Incomes also diverge widely. Household earnings are 20 to 25 percent lower in rural places than in urban ones. And rural Americans with a bachelor’s degree earn 44 percent more, on average, than those with high school diplomas. Having a university nearby not only raises household income, research at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has found; it increases high school graduation rates, encourages local college-going and boosts employment and other things that contribute to local economies.

At least a dozen private, nonprofit universities and colleges in rural areas or that serve rural students have closed or announced their closings in the last three years, including Chatfield College in Ohio, MacMurray College in Illinois, Nebraska Christian College, Marlboro College in Vermont, Holy Family College in Wisconsin, Judson College in Alabama, Ohio Valley University in West Virginia, Lincoln College in Illinois, Marymount California University, Cazenovia College in New York, Finlandia University in Michigan and Presentation College in South Dakota.

But the Iowa Wesleyan rescue is also raising questions about risking taxpayer money to delay the seemingly inevitable closings of many of these institutions.

The USDA loaned Iowa Wesleyan $26.4 million in 2016, more than the university’s annual operating budget. After struggles in 2018, the agency extended the period of the loan by five years; in December, it lowered the school’s monthly interest payments from $24,060 to $7,500 and offered an additional $2 million line of credit.

By then, Iowa Wesleyan’s own auditors had voiced “substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.” So bad was the university’s balance sheet that, after reviewing it, the state of Iowa turned down the school’s request for $12 million in American Rescue Plan money. The 181-year-old institution’s fate was sealed.

American taxpayers’ collateral for the USDA’s loan to Iowa Wesleyan, on which the university still owes $26.3 million, is the soon-to-be-abandoned 60-acre campus, which is valued at $19.1 million, including buildings and equipment.

If the experience of at least one other closed rural institution is an indication, it could be hard to find a buyer. After Green Mountain College in rural Vermont shut down in 2019, its 155-acre campus went up for sale for $20 million; the campus eventually sold at auction for $4.5 million to a whiskey distiller whose wife reopened one of the buildings as a private elementary school.

Rural colleges have another role that’s harder to quantify: simply making higher education available to rural students, who, research shows, prefer to stay close to home. The already low proportion of rural high school graduates who go directly to college — 56 percent, compared with 62 percent of their suburban counterparts — has declined substantially in just the last three years, according to the National Student Clearinghouse.

Private, nonprofit colleges and universities “are often the only options over a very long distance,” said Andrew Koricich, executive director of the Appalachian State University-based Alliance for Research on Regional Colleges, which has created a map of universities and colleges that serve rural students and communities.

“Once that dot on our map disappears, there is a huge swath of Iowa that does not have a broad-access higher education institution in it,” Koricich said of the closing of Iowa Wesleyan.

And to the immediately surrounding community, losing the university “is a tremendous blow,” said Steve Brimhall, the mayor of Mount Pleasant. Iowa Wesleyan had an estimated $55.1 million annual economic impact on southeast Iowa, according to a 2017 study conducted for the university by Hanover Research. That included direct spending by students, faculty, staff and visitors, plus income earned by graduates who stayed in the area to work or start businesses.

A growing number of other rural towns are facing the same blow.

Fifteen of the 20 most rural states cut their funding for public universities and colleges in the 10 years after the recession that began in 2008, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Institutions in some of those states have, in turn, eliminated a huge number of majors, merged or closed.

The USDA has stepped in to staunch this flow with low-interest direct loans to colleges and universities in rural areas with populations of 20,000 or fewer and loan guarantees to those in rural areas with populations of up to 50,000.

In the last five years, it has made almost $163 million in direct loans and just under $100 million in loan guarantees through its Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program, which also lends to rural hospitals, public schools, community centers, libraries and housing and public-safety projects. Higher education institutions account for about 1.2 percent of the just under $12 billion in loans outstanding, the USDA said.

Another Iowa school, Dordt University, received a $30 million USDA loan for a new student commons and recital hall. Dordt has an estimated $43.4 million annual economic impact on its surrounding area of northwest Iowa, according to a study conducted for the university during the 2019-20 academic year by Emsi Burning Glass, now called Lightcast. About 40 percent of its students come from more than 400 miles away, said Brandon Huisman, vice president for enrollment and marketing, and 14 percent of them stay after graduating at a time when the rural population is declining.

“We’re a net importer of talent,” he said.

Rural universities are also often cultural oases, Huisman said. Dordt is home to the Northwest Iowa Symphony Orchestra. “That’s not something people think about when they think about rural America. It enriches not only our campus but our community.”

The USDA has also given loans to other institutions. Muskingum University in Ohio got a $28 million USDA loan, which it’s using to help build a complex with classrooms, clinical and laboratory space for health care and related majors. Health-care workers are in short supply in rural states, according to KFF. It’s the university’s third loan from the USDA, said Philip Laube, former vice president for finance and operations.

The USDA “is in the position of making a loan in a fairly high-risk situation, as was the case with Iowa Wesleyan,” said Keith Mueller, director of the Rural Policy Research Institute at the University of Iowa. “Even if there were regional banks [in rural communities] that had the capital, they don’t have the risk profile to be able to do it.”

Some of the recipients of USDA loans are under scrutiny by another arm of the federal government: the Education Department. Its financial responsibility composite scores reflect their economic well-being. A score of less than 1.5 triggers additional oversight, including cash monitoring. The most recent scores are from 2019-20.

Carson-Newman University in Tennessee, which has a financial composite score of 1.4, got a $14.5 million USDA loan in 2020 to put up a nursing building. It also did not respond to a request for comment.

The USDA said its criteria for making loans to higher education institutions include their liquidity, security in the form of endowment holdings and other assets, enrollment trends and market demand for the degrees they offer.

Some colleges approved for USDA loans chose to not move forward with them. Rowan University in New Jersey got $26.4 million by the USDA to expand and renovate its student center at what a spokesman said was 2 percent interest, but he said it had declined another $61 million to build a fossil park and museum.

But not every school has the luxury of turning money away, because the financing options for small private rural colleges and universities are narrowing, said Koricich, at Appalachian State.

“For better or worse, the USDA is where we have couched rural economies, broadly,” he said. “In some ways, you’re just glad that somebody’s doing the rural development piece.”

This story about rural higher education was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education.

