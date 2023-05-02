Record number of civil rights complaints filed with Education Department

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Education Department received a record-breaking number of civil rights complaints last fiscal year, with people filing nearly 19,000 complaints alleging sexism, racism and disability discrimination in the nation’s universities, colleges and public schools. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 18,804 complaints entered between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022, is the most ever filed in a single fiscal year in the nearly six-decade history of the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights, besting the previous record, set in fiscal 2016, by more than 2,000 cases. And it represents more than double the volume of complaints the department received in the last cycle.

It is unclear why the number rose so sharply and whether it signals a change in the experience of students and staff. It may also represent a growing awareness of the complaint process or a newfound urgency to tackle civil rights violations in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, whose death was followed by a nationwide reckoning over race.

Advertisement

At least part of the increase can be chalked up to one person who filed more than 7,000 complaints last fiscal year alleging sex discrimination in schools. The department declined to identify the person, saying it sought to protect the identity of those who file civil rights complaints, but it said the person also filed thousands of complaints in 2016.

Still, even without that person’s complaints, there were about 11,000 that came from other individuals and organizations, including a steep rise in the number of complaints over treatment of LGBTQ students and staff, said Catherine E. Lhamon, the Education Department’s assistant secretary for civil rights. She pointed out that the number of complaints regarding sexual orientation and gender identity jumped from 80 in fiscal 2020 to 463 in 2022.

The increase comes amid conservative efforts to undercut transgender students’ access to sports, bathrooms and health care; battles over how schools talk about race and sexuality; and efforts to eliminate diversity programs.Lawmakers around the country have also sought to proscribe how teachers talk about race, barring them from teaching about systemic racism, for example. The latest wave of attacks have come on diversity, equity and inclusion programs at colleges and universities.

Advertisement

Lhamon suggested that the rise could come because complainants believe the Biden administration will be more sympathetic to their plight. Under President Donald Trump, the Education Department cut the staff of the civil rights office and it dismissed far more complaints than in the previous administration. It was part of a broader effort to scale back the imprint of the federal government.

“I think it reflects increased confidence that the federal government would be responsive to civil rights concerns, as well as increased salience of civil rights concerns around the country focused on schools,” Lhamon said. “It’s been quite a bit of controversy in schools, in school communities or topics about which we have jurisdiction in the last year. And the increase in complaints is responsive to that context in our country.”

The office is charged with investigating and enforcing federal civil rights law, pressing schools and universities to accommodate disabled students, remedying discipline policies that disproportionately target Black students, and addressing racially hostile environments. It also enforces Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools, by compelling schools and universities to equalize athletic opportunities between male and female students, and by forcing them to properly investigate and handle accusations of sexual assault.

GiftOutline Gift Article