Alexandria school board appoints first Black woman superintendent

The Alexandria City School Board announced Thursday that interim superintendent Melanie Kay-Wyatt will remain in the role, making her the first Black woman to permanently hold the position. The announcement marks the end of the months-long search for a new system leader after superintendent Gregory C. Hutchings Jr. announced his departure last summer. Formerly the school system’s human resources chief, Kay-Wyatt was appointed as the interim superintendent for the current school year.

School board chair Meagan Alderton said that the board started the selection process with a pool of 35 candidates that was narrowed down to five finalists. They ultimately landed on Kay-Wyatt because of her experience and track record within the school division.

“What stood out for us with Dr. Kay Wyatt, I think first and foremost, was the fact that she stepped in and stepped up to do the interim role,” Alderton said. “The board just really appreciated that, given that this has been a pretty tumultuous time in education.”

Before coming to ACPS in 2021, Kay-Wyatt also worked as human resources director for Spotsylvania County Public Schools. She started her career as a special education teacher at Culpeper Middle School, then worked as an assistant principal and principal at Walker-Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg, Va. Kay-Wyatt has also worked as an adjunct professor teaching classroom management and human resource leadership at the College of William & Mary and Shenandoah University.

“I’m very humbled. I’m honored to serve in this role, especially knowing that I’m the first to serve in this role,” Kay-Wyatt said in an interview. “I’m a product of public schools. When I think about what I’m going to do next, or what I’m going to look forward to, that’s continuing to really fulfill what I call my purpose of educating all children.”

The school system hired the recruitment firm McPherson & Jacobson to help in the superintendent search. The firm met with stakeholder groups throughout the division and took feedback from parents, teachers and students to identify what traits they were looking for in the next leader and what issues they wanted to see tackled.

According to a summary of results, stakeholders of the roughly 16,000-student school division said they wanted to see someone committed to equity and who had experience working in a similarly diverse “urban/suburban school division.”

Top concerns included crowding at some of the elementary schools; the planning and communication for the new addition being constructed at the 9th grade Alexandria City High School Minnie Howard campus; and the need for timely communication necessary to “get in front of the rumor mill.” Other concerns included technology infrastructure, aging buildings and school safety.

The school board approved a pilot program in March to add metal detectors at its middle and high schools amid concerns over weapons in schools and after a middle school student was found with an unloaded gun in class and a high school student was fatally stabbed after a fight at a McDonald’s near the school last year. The City Council voted to remove school resource officers in May 2021, then reinstated their funding months later amid concerns about student safety.

Katy Matthews, a parent of two ACPS students and president of the Alexandria City High School PTSA, said communication on the new high school construction was a top priority she wants to see the new superintendent tackle. She said she hoped the new leader would come in well-versed on Alexandria’s issues and ready to hit the ground running.

“I would love to see someone here for the long haul,” Matthews said.

Serving as a schools superintendent has long been a difficult job with challenges that have been exacerbated in recent years by the coronavirus pandemic and rising political tensions within education policy, leading to unprecedented turnover around the country.

Hutchings decided to leave the post last summer to lead Revolutionary ED, the education consulting company he founded to dismantle systemic racism in public schools. His four years as superintendent in Alexandria were marked by struggles brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, including how to safely reopen schools. He also used his tenure to focus on racial justice, championing the adoption of a five-year “Equity for All” strategic plan in June 2020, which aimed to eliminate disparities in opportunity and achievement by 2025 and called for an “equity policy audit” to identify systemic racial inequities.

Hutchings said in an interview this week that he hoped to see the next superintendent come in ready to build upon that foundation and continue working on equity within the division. In many ways, Hutchings said Alexandria is more open to equity ideas than other school divisions around the country and state, which have seen heightened tensions and conflict in recent years.

“What’s unique is that there is a huge population who do want to see change,“ Hutchings said.

Kay-Wyatt said she was excited to continue to that work. Among other priorities, Kay-Wyatt said she wanted to focus on improving school culture, experience and academic achievement. She also wants to continue working on social and emotional learning, and wellness and mentoring programs.

Kay-Wyatt holds a bachelor’s degree from Mary Washington College, master’s degrees from Old Dominion University and the University of Mary Washington, along with a doctorate from Virginia Commonwealth University centered on an evaluation of early literacy groups.

