Students and teachers: Tell The Post how you use ChatGPT and other AI tools

By
May 4, 2023 at 12:46 p.m. EDT
Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website. (Richard Drew/AP)
AI chatbots are spiking in popularity worldwide, revolutionizing how millions of people live, work and socialize — and that is especially true in the realm of education. Students and teachers at the K-12 and university levels say ChatGPT and other AI tools are transforming how they do their jobs or their schoolwork, apply for professional opportunities, search for information, communicate with friends and family, and spend free time online.

The Washington Post’s Education team is writing a series of stories about how educators and students, from grade school to grad school, are making use of AI technology such as ChatGPT. If you are a student, teacher or professor, we want to know: How are you using ChatGPT and other AI tools in your daily life?

